Amazon Sale For June 2020: Here Are Top 5 Gadgets With Offers Up To 50%

With the Indian Government's permission, online e-commerce operations have resumed in the country in lockdown 4.0. Hence Amazon sale started on June 1, 2020. Mobiles and related accessories can be availed at a discount of up to 40%. Electronics such as laptops of brands Lenovo, HP, etc are available at discount up to 40%. In this Amazon sale shoes of brands such as Puma have been availed at a discount of up to 60%. There are Amazon offers on groceries and essential commodities as well.

ALSO READ | Flipkart Sale 2020: Up To 40% Discounts On Mobile Phones, Laptops & Fashion Products

Here are some top products that are available at lower prices in this Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy M30

IMAGE CREDIT-@cywcykncx (TWITTER)

The Samsung Galaxy M30 phone is now available at Rs 12,999 with a discount of Rs 3,491 offered on the previous price. On EMI it's available at Rs 612 per month. You can also opt for a no-cost EMI option. In this amazon sale, with the exchange of an old phone, you can avail a discount of Rs 7,450 on this product. An instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 will be given to Citi bank card users. Amazon offers Rs 650 off on using an HSBC cash back card. There is a free delivery option on this and many other products.

Lenovo Idea pad S145

IMAGE CREDIT- @CeotechI (TWITTER)

The price of Lenovo Idea pad S145 has come down to Rs 42,990 with a discount of Rs 20,100. The previous price of this product was Rs 63,090. Amazon offers Rs12,000 off with an exchange hence you can get it at a price as low as Rs 30,990 with exchange of your old laptop. EMI starts at â‚¹2,024 for this product and as in the previous case, a no-cost EMI is also available. In this amazon sale, you can save up to Rs. 1500 by using Citi bank Credit/Debit Cards. If you don’t own a Citi bank card, amazon offers a 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card and also with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card.

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 star split ac

IMAGE CREDIT-@XtraDealss (TWITTER)

This product is available at Rs 29,999. In this amazon June sale, you are saving Rs 22,691 on this product as the previous price of Rs 52,690. Amazon offers an EMI option as usual. For this product, it starts at Rs 1,412 and a no-cost EMI is available. You can save Rs 1500 on Citi credit cars and debit cards. In this amazon June sale, amazon is delivering this product for free.

Samsung 32 inches Tv (2020 Model)

IMAGE CREDIT-@Tech__Deals (TWITTER)

This Samsung Tv is available just at Rs 12,490 in this Amazon June sale. And EMI starts at just Rs 588 per month. You can get Rs 1,249 additional discount on Citi Bank credit & debit cards and a 5% instant discount on HSBC cash back card. In this Amazon sale, the product will be delivered free of cost.

Godrej 19L Microwave oven

IMAGE CREDIT-@Tryotec (TWITTER)

The Godrej microwave oven is a necessity for people who have busy schedules. You can get it at just Rs 7,699 which means you are saving Rs 3,291. EMI starts at Rs 362 and no-cost EMI is available. In this amazon sale, an additional Rs 769 discount is given to Citi bank credit and debit card users. This product comes ready to use, hence it does not require installation.

There are discounts on fashion and sports apparel from brands such as Puma and Nike. In the amazon June sale of 2020, Puma shoes are available at a cost as low as Rs 1,519 while Nike shoes at a starting price of Rs 2,500. There are discount grocery and essential items of up to 60% as well.