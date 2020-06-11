Android 11 Beta Update Released: List Of Features And How To Download

Google has finally released the much-awaited Android 11 update which was earlier scheduled to be released on June 3, 2020. This update has several features which are grouped under 3 categories: People, Controls, and Privacy. The update does not offer any new features but greatly enhances existing ones. One can find chat bubbles and enhanced media controls in the Android 11 update.

How to download Android 11 beta?

Before installing the Android 11 update, you must know that this update is only available to Google Pixel phone users for the time being. However, as per reports, the update will soon be available for phones of other brands. Here’s a 4-step procedure that will enable you to do the Android 11 beta download:

1. Sign in to a Google account on your phone.

2. In order to enroll yourself, visit the Android 11 beta website.

3. Once you have opened the Android 11 website select the “view your eligible devices” option.

4. Hit the enrol button to finally get started.

Android 11 Features:

The features of Android 11 can be grouped into 3 categories namely: People, Controls, and Privacy. The following statement was made in the Android Developers blog, “We’re making Android more people-centric and expressive, reimagining the way we have conversations on our phones, and building an OS that can recognize and prioritize the most important people in your life”. Here are some of the top Android 11 features:

1. Conversations: This feature allows one to open a conversation as a bubble. Further, it allows one to create a conversation shortcut on the home screen. The update also allows one to set a reminder for a message. You can find this feature in your notification shade.

2. Device Control: One can instantly bring up the device control with the help of this feature. This feature enables one to access and control the connected devices in a much faster and easier way.

3. Bubbles: The Android 11 update offers more features than ever before. This feature allows one to view chats while performing other tasks. These bubbles are very similar to the Facebook chat heads. Messaging and chat apps need to use the Bubbles API on notifications to enable this.

4. Media Control: This feature allows one to switch to an output device in a more convenient and faster way. So you can now switch to audio or video content in the split of a second.

5. Voice access: This is a good feature for all those who are greatly dependent on Google Assistant for help. This feature makes voice access much more convenient. The Android 11 update offers an on-device visual cortex that allows one to understand screen content and context. Further, you can also create labels and access points for accessibility commands by using this feature.

6. One-time permission: This is a privacy feature of the Android 11 update. This feature grants an app the option to access one-time permission for access. However, this permission is temporary.

7. Permission auto-reset: This feature auto-resets permissions if you haven’t used the app for a long period. This feature not only notifies the user but also re-requests for permission when the user tries to access an app.

According to Google, the Android 11 beta release will make the app more ‘people-centric’ as well as ‘expressive’ allowing one to prioritize and recognize their conversations. One can immediately download the Android 11 update if they have an eligible Android phone namely the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3(a) or Pixel 4. These new features will surely bring more ease to users thereby enabling them to work faster.

