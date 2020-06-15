Flipkart Sale June 15: Mega Offers On Infinix, RealMe, HP, And Acer To Get Your Hands On

The Flipkart sale is here and is offering attractive offers on electronics during its Flipkart June sale. Ever since the e-commerce company has resumed operations after lockdown, it has slashed down prices of its products, especially on laptops and mobiles. Given below are products that have some of the best Flipkart sale 2020 offers during the Flipkart June sale.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 16,999 to Rs 10,999 as part of the Flipkart mobile sale. The features of the phone include a 6GB RAM and 64GM ROM which is expandable up to 128GB. The phone has 5.93 inches Full HD display and 16MP rear camera with 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 4000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Instant 5% savings on Citi Credit and debit cards.

Flat â‚¹30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value â‚¹750/.

Flat â‚¹75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above â‚¹10,000/-

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Realme 5 Pro

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India is offering a huge discount on this set and has slashed down the price of the phone from Rs 17,999 to Rs 16,999. The features of the phone include an 8GB RAM and 128GM ROM which is expandable up to 256GB. The phone has 6.3 inches Full HD display and 48MP + 8MP+ 21mp+ 2MP quad-camera in the rear with 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 4035 mAh battery.

Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards, check out the details below:

Instant 5% savings on Citi Credit and debit cards.

Flat â‚¹30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value â‚¹750/.

Flat â‚¹75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above â‚¹10,000/-

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Read Also | OnePlus Z To Launch On July 10; Expected Specs Of New Mid-range Variant

HP Pavilion 13 Core i5 8th Gen

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart is offering a heavy discount on this laptop. The price of this laptop has been slashed down from Rs 76,012 to Rs 52,990. The laptop has an 8GB RAM and 128 GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The laptop also has a 13.3 inch full HD LED-backlit IPS display. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Instant 5% savings on Citi Credit and debit cards.

Flat â‚¹30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value â‚¹750/.

Flat â‚¹75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above â‚¹10,000/-

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Read Also | Best Mobiles Under Rs 12,000 - Looking To Buy A New Phone Now That Lockdown Is Over?

Acer NITRO 5 Core i5 9th Gen

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 1,39,999 to Rs 74,990. The laptop has 8 GB RAM and 1 TB SDD with a Windows 10 Home 6 GB Graphics and NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1660 Ti. Another feature is that the laptop has a 15.6 inch full HD LED backlight anti-glare display. The website is offering additional discounts on certain debit and credit cards, check out the details below:

Instant 5% savings on Citi Credit and debit cards.

Flat â‚¹30 discount on first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value â‚¹750/.

Flat â‚¹75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above â‚¹10,000/-

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Read Also | Jailbreak IOS 13.5.1 Possible? Is Apple Still Signing IOS 13.5?

Read Also | Jio Hotstar Offer 401 Plan: Get Jio Disney Hotstar Free Scheme For Prepaid Users

Image credits: Shutterstock