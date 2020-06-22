Amazon Sale June 22: Amazing Offers On Samsung M Series To Get Your Hands On

The Amazon 2020 sale has witnessed heavy discounts and attractive offers on mobile phones from Samsung. Ever since the operations of the e-commerce companies have resumed, the Amazon sale has slashed down the prices of commodities. Here are some of the best Amazon offers from the Amazon mobile sale to check out and get your hands on before they get sold out.

Samsung Galaxy M21

Image Credits: Amazon India

Amazon India is offering this phone at Rs 15,499. The phone has a 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has a 48MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 6.4 inch full HD display with 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery. Moreover, the phone has a 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Image Credits: Amazon India

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 18,500 to Rs 16,999. The phone has a 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has a 48MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 6.4 inch full HD display with 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery. Moreover, the phone has a 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Samsung Galaxy A31

Image Credits: Amazon India

Amazon India has slashed down the cost of the phone from Rs 23,999 to Rs 21,999. The phone is also available on EMI, which starts at Rs 1036. The phone has a 6GB RAM and a storage of 128 GB. It has a 48MP +8MP +5MP rear camera. Besides that, the phone has a 20 MP front camera. The phone has a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The phone has a 6.4-inch display and Dual SIM with dual standby.

Amazon India is offering additional discounts on the above phones on the use of certain credit and debit cards.

10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with SBI Credit cards and Credit Card EMIs.

Up to Rs 7,750.00 off on Exchange.

Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000.

Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.

Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit up to Rs 20,000.

Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to Rs 1,00,000.

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Image Credits: Shutterstock