Realme X3 And Realme X3 Superzoom To Be Available In India Soon; Check Out The Dates

Realme is out with the latest smartphones, the X3 series, which includes attractive screens, display and bodies. The smartphone giants have taken to their social media to reveal the sleek super zoom version of the X3 series. The phone will be available in an attractive price to gadget enthusiasts, and regular cellphone buyers from June 25, 2020, onwards. Understand the launch details, pricing and all specifications of the smartphone.

Also Read | When Will Realme Narzo 10A Sale Start In India? Get Price, Specs And More

The company took to Twitter to share the official release date. The tweet read, “#TheXIsHere with a super camera built to capture the stars & a starry mode available for the first time on a #realme smartphone with 4th generation of Super Nightscape! #60XSuperZoomSuperSpeed Launching #realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom on 25th June, 12:30 PM.” It was accompanied with top view of the screen of the phone. There are several new features introduced on the phone.

Also Read | Flipkart Sale June 15: Mega Offers On Infinix, RealMe, HP, And Acer To Get Your Hands On

Here is the Tweet:

#TheXIsHere with a super camera built to capture the stars & a starry mode available for the first time on a #realme smartphone with 4th generation of Super Nightscape!#60XSuperZoomSuperSpeed

Launching #realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom on 25th June, 12:30 PMhttps://t.co/v7Xkm8HALx pic.twitter.com/QfhHwgxyWT — realme (@realmemobiles) June 17, 2020

The website claims the phone to be the first-ever phone that captures stars in original format without any assistance. The phone is also equipped with Nightscape 4.0 which is the night mode of the brilliant phone. In India, the price of the cell phone is a whopping ₹45,000 approximately for the Real me X3 Superzoom. The X3 is comparatively lesser in terms of pricing.

Also Read | Flipkart Sale June 11, 2020: Bumper Offers On Infinix, Vivo, Mi, RealMe Mobile Phones

Realme X3 specifications

The smartphone Realme X3 comes with the Android v10 OS. The core has a 2.84 GHz and is a single core with Kryo 485 with 2.42 GHz ti core. The smartphone also has a Kryo 485 with 1.8 GHz and quad-core Kryo 485 processor. It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Chipset with 12 GB RAM functions and 256 GB internal storage and more. There are GPS, Bluetooth and front and back camera feature. Moreover, the front camera has s 32 megapixels with 2.5 aperture speed. On the back, there is 64 megapixel+8 megapixel+8 megapixel+2 megapixel and flash as well. The phone has digital zoom features with auto flash and faces detection in the back camera with a touch to focus ability. Furthermore, a 4200 mAh powered battery backs up the phone. There is no mention of fast charging or other fast charge abilities on the official website of the phone.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 10 Next Sale Goes Live On June 15 - Check Sale Details, Specs, And More