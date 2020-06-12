Amazon Sale Online: Up To Rs 10,000 Off On Phones; Samsung S9, Huawei, Moto G & Others

Amazon online sale is offering mega-discounts and attractive offers on their mobile phones from Samsung, Huawei, Mi, and Motorola, among others. As the operations of the e-commerce companies have resumed, Amazon India has slashed down the prices of its commodities. Here are some of the great offers on mobile phones to check out and get your hands on before they get sold out.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Image Credits: Amazon India

Amazon India has offered a huge discount on the product. The price of this phone has gone down from Rs 70,000 to Rs 61,149 and is also available on EMI which starts at Rs 2,879. The phone has a 6GB RAM and a storage of 64 GB. It has a 12MP +12MP dual rear camera. Besides that, the phone has an 8MP front camera. The phone has a 3500 mAh lithium-ion battery. The phone has a 6.2-inch display and Dual nano SIM with dual standby.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Image Credits: Amazon India

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 16,499 to Rs 15,999. The phone has a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone has a 64MP++8MP+5MP+5MP rear camera and a 32 MP front camera. The phone has a 6.4 inch full HD display with 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery. Moreover, the phone has a 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Mi 10

Image Credits: Amazon India

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 59,999 to Rs 54,499. The phone has an 8 GB RAM and a 256 GB internal storage. Moreover, the phone has 6.7-inch Full HD AMOLED display and a 4780 lithium-polymer mAh battery. The phone is available in two colours- coral green and twilight grey.

Huawei P30 Pro

Image Credits: Amazon India

Amazon India has offered a bumper discount of on the product. The price of this phone has gone down from Rs 79,990 to Rs 60,990 and is also available on EMI which starts at Rs 2,871. The phone has an 8GB RAM and a storage of 256 GB. With a 40MP +20MP+8MP Leica quad rear camera. Moreover, the phone has a 32MP front camera. The phone has a 4200 mAh lithium-polymer battery. The phone has a 6.47-inch display.

Moto G6

Image Credits: Amazon India

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 17,999 to Rs 14,476. The phone has a 4 GB RAM and a 64 GB internal storage. Moreover, the phone has 5.7-inch Full HD display and a 3000 lithium-ion mAh battery. The EMI for this phone starts at Rs 681 on Amazon India.

Image Credits: Shutterstock