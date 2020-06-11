Flipkart Sale June 11, 2020: Bumper Offers On Infinix, Vivo, Mi, RealMe Mobile Phones

Flipkart and other e-commerce websites resumed their operations after the lockdown. The company is now offering non-essential goods which were not offered due to the pandemic. Moreover, Flipkart is offering great offers and huge discounts on its products, especially on mobile phones. The company has come up with fantastic selling promotions which consumers must take advantage of.

Flipkart sale on mobile phones you must check out

Infinix Note 5 Stylus

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India is offering a 35% discount on this set and has slashed down the price of the phone from Rs 16,999 to Rs 10,999. The features of the phone include a 6GB RAM and 64GM ROM which is expandable up to 128GB. The phone has 5.93 inches Full HD display and 16MP rear camera with 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 4000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards.

Vivo Z1x

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 24,990 to Rs 17,990 with a 28% discount. The phone has an 8GB RAM and 128 ROM and a 6.38 inch Full HD display. The phone has 48+8+2 MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. Moreover, the phone has a 4500 mAh Li-ion battery. The phone has 22.5 W Vivo flash charger as well. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards.

Mi A3 6GB

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

The price of this phone has been slashed down from Rs 17,499 to Rs 14,999. The phone has a 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM which is expandable up to 256 GB. The phone has a 6.08 inch HD display. The phone has 48MP +8MP + 2MP rear camera and the front camera of the phone has a 32 MP front camera. The battery of the phone has 4030 mAh. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards.

Realme 5 Pro

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India is offering a huge discount on this set and has slashed down the price of the phone from Rs 17,999 to Rs 16,999. The features of the phone include an 8GB RAM and 128GM ROM which is expandable up to 256GB. The phone has 6.3 inches Full HD display and 48MP + 8MP+ 21mp+ 2MP quad-camera in the rear with 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 4035 mAh battery.

Image Credits: Shutterstock