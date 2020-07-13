Amazon Prime Day Sale: When Will It Start, What To Expect And Other Details

This year, the Amazon Prime Day sale may arrive a little later than expected. Amazon Prime Day is sale is known to have the most exciting offers on products and has more discounts than ever before. According to media portals, the Amazon next sale is expected to get postponed till August or even October.

When is Prime Day 2020?

Reportedly, there has been ongoing speculation about when will the Prime Day Sale take place this year. Generally, the Prime Day sale used to take place in the first week of July. However, this year, it has been getting delayed for various reasons.

The date or even the month for the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale is uncertain. Reportedly, most likely, the Amazon Prime Day Sale will take place either in the first week of September or October. Some media portals have been speculating that this year, the Amazon Prime Day sale may not happen.

How long is the Prime Day sale 2020 for?

According to a media portal, the sale is expected to last for two days. However, on some products the offers might start before the sale begins and might last even after the sale ends, depending on the supply-demand of the product. Reportedly, Amazon made more sales on Prime Day than it did on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined in the year 2019.

What to expect from Prime Day Sale?

On Amazon Prime Day Sale, the e-commerce website is likely to slash down prices on its own products heavily. Reportedly, Amazon Basics and other products by Amazon always see huge discounts on their products. Reportedly, the prices of the products remain lower than the MRP even after the sale ends, but the lowest price is available only during the sale days.

Moreover, Prime Day sales are the most awaited ones as nothing is off the cards during the Prime Day Sale. From Fire TV sticks to MacBooks and even 8k TVs are offered on bumper discounts. Therefore, one must try to make the most of the Amazon Prime Day Sale and take advantage of the sale. Moreover, people must try to get their hands on products by trying to be online during the early hours of the sale as the products get sold out very soon during the Prime Day Sale.

Image Credits: Shutterstock