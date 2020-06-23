What Is 'Picture In Picture' In The IOS 14? Compatible Devices And How To Use The Update

The WWDC 2020 was the first-ever only online event hosted by Apple. Apple announced an early look of iOS 14 features that will be available later this year. Several new iOS 14 features were launched at the WWDC 2020 event like widgets, app clips, app library and much more. However, one of the most interesting features is the iOS 14 picture-in-picture feature.

Are you wondering ‘what is picture in picture in the iOS14?’ The iOS 14 Picture in Picture feature allows you to watch a thumbnail video in the corner of your screen while you browse other applications. So you can now chat, read a story or perform other tasks while your video plays in the background. Further, you can even shut the video whilst the audio keeps playing in the background. If the thumbnail is disrupting the view of other applications, you can dismiss the window. However, even when you dismiss the window, a tab remains open on the screen. If you wish to access the thumbnail again, you can simply pull the tab again.

Still on the media consuming usage, #PictureInPicture is the OLDEST feature I wanted on an iPhone !



Being able to continue to watch a Live stream or Netflix/Youtube video will answering to someone on Whatapp or Twitter is a huge win !

The Picture-in-Picture feature has been available for Android devices since quite some time. The feature was earlier available to iPad users; however, iPhone users did not have access to it. Although Apple has officially named this feature as Picture-in-Picture, it is reportedly popularly known as ‘Pip’ in mobile circles.

The Picture-in-Picture feature will be compatible with the following applications and devices:

Apple TV Podcasts Safari FaceTime iTunes Home Any third-party app that supports the feature on iPad today

How to use the Picture-in-Picture feature?

Start FaceTime or play a video. Select the home icon. Notice your video playing in the Picture-in-Picture window. Try navigating through different applications. Dismiss the video if you don’t want it to hover any longer.

In addition to iOS 14 features like Picture-in-Picture, translate and new emoji options, Apple has introduced a range of six new wallpapers. The iOS 14 wallpapers are quite similar to the iOS 13 wallpapers. Apple also made several announcements about the iPadOS, macOS, and WatchOS at the WWDC 2020 online event. Although the iOS14 release date was not announced by Apple, the brand claims it will release the update by autumn.

