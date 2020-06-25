IOS 14 Features: What's New With Emojis And Memojis In IOS 14 That You Must Know

iOS 14 features have taken the world in a storm as they introduce numerous new things for the users that will leave them awestruck. Apple recently announced that iOS 14 beta will have features such as a new home screen with the App Library, new Widgets on the Today view and home screen, new Siri interface, picture-in-picture where a user can watch a video even after pressing the Home button, App Clips, iMessage features such as the new search field for emojis with Memoji updates and others. However, out so many iOS 14 features in the list, the one thing that grabs the attention of the fans is the iOS 14 new emojis and the search field for them. So, here we are to present to you what's coming in the iOS 14 new emojis upgrade.

What's coming in the iOS 14 new emojis upgrade?

There are numerous exciting changes in the list of emojis that are going to come with the iOS 14 release. Some of the new features were already expected by fans but some came as a surprise. The promotion page of iOS 14 reveals what's new in the emoji section and it reads "Along with new-age options and Face coverings, choose from over 20 new hair and headwear styles to reflect your hobby, profession, and personality". So, here is the list of iOS 14 new emojis' changes that we know so far.

New hairstyles

A user can customize their Memoji with seven new hairstyles which include man bun, top knot, and simple side part.

New headwear styles

Users can now show off their hobbies, profession and religion with 16 new headwear styles, including cyclist helmet, nurse cap, turban and swim cap.

New Memoji stickers

The users have been waiting for Apple to add new emojis in their smartphones and so there going to be three new Memoji stickers rolling out with the iOS 14 features which will allow the users to send a hug, a fist bump, or even a blush to your friends.

More age options

The new iOS 14 beta allows users to customise their look well and make their Memoji look exactly like them. For the same, six new age options are rolling out to customize themselves appropriately.

More expressive Memoji

It is important that users can make emojis which can also signify their general personality or self-opinion, so now with the iOS 14 beta, they can be more expressive.

Face coverings

Customize your Memoji with a new face-covering option and users can choose their favourite colour, to match your look.

iMessage Search field feature for searching emojis

Apart from all this, the iMessage is going to have a huge new feature rolling out that will now allow users to search for emojis. Yes, the iOS 14 iMessage search field will let you search emojis through the search option reducing the pain of the users to go through all the hundreds of emojis to find one single emoji. Google keyboard users enjoyed this feature for so long but now iOS users will be relieved with this development.

IMAGE SOURCE ~ APPLE.COM

