How To Get IOS 14 Beta Version? Find Out The Process And More Details Here

During the annual WWDC, Apple announced its plan to revamp the existing operating system into a new iOS 14. The developer's conference witnessed many new software enhancements by the tech giant, out of which the operating system features brilliant minute to big changes. Here is how you can get the new iOS 14 beta version-

How to get iOS 14 beta?

The tech giant, Apple, has not released the beta version yet as it is still under production. The developers interested in trying the new iOS 14 will have to wait until the beta is released. Once it is out, one can log in to the website developer.apple.com/download. This is the site where the iOS 14 is run.

Furthermore, enthusiasts will have to download the beta version. Download beta profile and then log in to Settings>General and then go to profile and activate the version. If anyone is interested to register for the testing phase to have a quick experience one can log in to the site beta.apple.com and register as a developer.

More about iOS 14 beta version

For starters, Apple will begin the beta testing model soon, with the changes to its original software design. One can finally have a full screen with display themes as Apple is doing away with its signature home screen. With the new iOS, 14 users can remove all the applications on the main screen and have an entire screen for themes. If you are wondering where the apps will be, then App Library is to the rescue, as this is just a swipe next to the home screen for easy accessibility.

The App Library will huddle all your priority applications and in one folder. This will have the most recent ones prioritized for one-click usage. There will be a search bar, which is doing what the name suggests, de-clutters all the apps and gets you what is needed.

Another major change in iOS 14 is that the widgets will have a newer size. The information in the tiny bars can now be dragged into the home screen with one swipe. The iOS 14 will also list out the required widgets in its most used form in the home screen, which you can change manually. Along with these new features iOS, 14 will also have a new Siri interface and also in-picture feature.

