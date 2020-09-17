NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 Release Date, Price, Specs, Pre-order Details And More

The latest addition to the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 30 series is finally here and the company has announced that the buyers will be getting a free digital copy of Watch Dogs: Legion and GeForce Now cloud gaming service subscription for one year. The company has unveiled three variants to the series with the names NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090, Geforce RTX 3080 and Geforce RTX 3070. However, we are going to talk about NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 release date, specs, price and more. If you are wondering about the same, then here is all you need to know.

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 specifications

GPU: GA102-200

CUDA Core: 4352

Boosted frequency: 1710 MHz

Memory: 10 GB GDDR6X

Memory speed: 19 Gbit / s

Memory bus: 320 bits

Bandwidth: 760 GB / s

TGP: 320 W

Also Read | Geforce RTX 3070 Release Date, Price, Pre-order, Specs And More; Know Details Here

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 price

Geforce RTX 3080 comes with a 10 GB of GDDR6X memory running at 19Gbps which will not only provide a user with a 4K resolution at 60 fps but it is also twice the performance compared to the RTX 2080. The NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 Price is Rs 71,000.

Also Read | GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3090 Gaming GPUs Are Out! Have A Look

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 release date

The NVIDIA organisation has announced the three new lin-up for the GeForce RTX 30 series and the designs are quite interesting. By witnessing such elegance in the September 1, 2020, online event of the company, people are eagerly waiting for the release of these GPUs. As per the official statement made by NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 3080 is going to go on sale from September 17, 2020. However, this is not the release date of the other two GPUs as they have a separate date booked for them.

Also Read | NVIDIA RTX 3090 to be the world's first 8k gaming graphics card

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 pre-order details

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 with 320w Graphics card power pre-order has not yet started but you can go to the official site of NVIDIA and click on "Notify Me" to get first information for any further development. With new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors for the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features, RTX 3080 will be a perfect match to start to enjoy incredible graphics right away.

Promo Image ~ NVIDIA Twitter

Also Read | A14 vs A12Z Bionic chip: Which chip-set processor is better?