How To Change Widget Size In IOS 14? How To Use Widgets? Know Details

Apple has smoothly rolled out the newly launched iOS 14 software update for all the eligible iPhone smartphones. The iOS 14 release was announced in the recent Apple Event on September 15, 2020. The new software consists of some incredible features including redesigned Widgets feature. This is the reason why many people are wondering about "how to change Widget size in iOS 14?" or "how to use Widgets in iOS 14?" If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to use Widgets in iOS 14?

To learn how to use Widgets in iOS 14 could be one of the major things to start with the latest update. The redesigned Widgets in iOS 14 can be accessed through the "Jiggle mode." Follow the below-given steps to learn how to use Widgets in iOS 14.

Just press and hold anywhere on the screen for a few seconds. Make sure you press on a blank space and not on any of the apps.

Following this, you will enter into the "Jiggle Mode."

All you have to do is press on the "+" icon.

It will open all the Widgets available on your smartphone

Select one and add them on your home screen

How to change Widget size in iOS 14?

Once you know how to use Widgets in iOS 14, then learning how to change Widget size becomes easy. The process of changing the size of Widgets in the latest update is similar to the above-mentioned process, to learn how to do it, follow the given steps below.

While adding a Widget in iOS 14, you will see various Widgets available on your iPhone.

Once you choose the Widget, you will be asked to select as size. The size options depend on the type of widget you select. Some may have 2 and others may have 3 size options.

Choose the size you want and press on "Add Widget." This will change the Widget as per the size you want it to be.

