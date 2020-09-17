How To Change Widget Size In IOS 14? How To Use Widgets? Know Details

Apple has smoothly rolled out the newly launched iOS 14 software update for all the eligible iPhone smartphones. The iOS 14 release was announced in the recent Apple Event on September 15, 2020. The new software consists of some incredible features including redesigned Widgets feature. This is the reason why many people are wondering about "how to change Widget size in iOS 14?" or "how to use Widgets in iOS 14?" If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
To learn how to use Widgets in iOS 14 could be one of the major things to start with the latest update. The redesigned Widgets in iOS 14 can be accessed through the "Jiggle mode." Follow the below-given steps to learn how to use Widgets in iOS 14.
Once you know how to use Widgets in iOS 14, then learning how to change Widget size becomes easy. The process of changing the size of Widgets in the latest update is similar to the above-mentioned process, to learn how to do it, follow the given steps below.
