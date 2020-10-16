Best Things To Buy In Flipkart Big Billion Day: Here Is A List Of Discounted Smartphones

Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale has begun. There will be top products from many brands on Flipkart which will offer a long list of products including mobile phones, laptops, TVs, plus many other gadgets and other category products. Continue reading to check out this list of some of the best smartphones that might interest most customers.

Best Things to Buy in Flipkart Big Billion Day

1. iPhone 11 Pro (Rs. 79,999)

During this festive sale, Flipkart is offering a lot of discounts for many of the major smartphones and to be more precise, a high discount is provided for the iPhone 11 Pro. Currently, this iPhone model is selling at a price of Rs. 79,999 whose MRP was Rs. 1,06,600 previously. More instant discounts of worth Rs. 16,400 is also available when exchanging any good quality old smartphone. As for the customers having their accounts in SBI will also be able to get an additional 10% discount.

2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (Rs. 49,999)

Customers who are interested in Samsung smartphones can have a look at the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus which is now being sold at a high discount price of Rs. 49,999. Previously this Samsung model was being sold at an MRP of Rs. 83,000. This price drop is one of the lowest in any of Samsung's current generation models. One more thing to note is the Flipkart 'smart upgrade' program using which the customers can purchase the smartphone at a price of Rs. 35,200 and pay the remaining amount after a period of 1 year.

3. Xiaomi Mi 10 (8GB, 256GB) (Rs. 49,999)

The 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant of Xiaomi Mi 10 is now available at a price of Rs. 49,999 which was previously priced at Rs 59,999. Normally this model is available at a price of Rs. 54,999 at most of the online stores but Flipkart is also offering their customers with an increased smartphone exchange offer of up to Rs. 19,400 as an additional discount that the customers can avail instantly.

Promo Image Credits: Flipkart