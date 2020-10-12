Flipkart Internship For 45 Days: How To Apply For Launchpad Internship?

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 is almost here, and it will start from October 16. The biggest annual mega-sale will be filled with several offers and discounts for many products which will surely leave buyers awestruck. Multiple products are also going to be launched in the smartphone, TV, laptop categories and more than 70,000 direct jobs will get created during the Big Billion Days 2020. So, e-commerce is offering Students with a Flipkart internship for 45 days. This is the reason why many are wondering about how to apply for the Launchpad Internship. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to apply for Launchpad Internship?

Flipkart is all set to offer students from tier-II cities with the Launchpad Internship for 45-days. The e-commerce platform said in a statement that: “Students from tier-II cities and beyond will get an opportunity to work across key supply chain functions at Flipkart’s facilities across India. Launchpad will help students gain critical skills in supply chain management and create an ecosystem of trained professionals for the e-commerce industry.”

To apply for the Flipkart Internship, students will have to approach their respective colleges to check if the institute has tied-up with Flipkart. This is in accordance to Flipkart's recent statement that says the organisation has collaborated with educational institutes to recruit students across 21 locations, including Binola (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Uluberia and Dankuni (West Bengal) and Malur (Karnataka), Medchal (Telangana) will be recruited.

Flipkart Launchpad Internship will provide the students who will be enrolled in this program with a stipend of Rs 500 per day. However, the pay will differ from state to state and only students who are undergraduate and residing in Tier-II cities in India will be eligible for the internship positions.

The Flipkart Big Billion days sale event will enable you to participate in the biggest annual mega-sale to get the best offers and discounts for many products. The mega-sale is all set to go live on October 16 and will run until October 21. Nevertheless, the Flipkart Big Billion Days early access will be available to the Flipkart Plus members with special edition products a day before the event begins. Meaning Flipkart Plus members can reap the benefits for the annual sale from October 15, 2020. To promote the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the company has also collaborated with the State Bank of India where SBI cardholders will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on purchases.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

