BoAt Airdopes 441 At 68% Off On Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; Know Details

Amazon Great Indian Festival mega-sale brings to you a chance to get the incredible boAT Airdopes 441 TWS with an IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance. With a claimed battery life of 25 hours with the case, one can safely say that it is amongst the best in the market. The major selling point of this TWS earphone is that it offers instant charging capabilities in which the Airdopes gets fully charged in just 1.5 hours. With such alluring features, buyers are eager to know more about boAt Airdopes 441 price in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, its features and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

boAt Airdopes 441 price in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

As mentioned above, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has presented all its customers with a chance to buy the boAt Airdopes 441 at a 68% discount price. The Airdopes 441 Amazon Sale price is Rs 1,949 whereas the actual price of the product is Rs 5,999 which means you get the earphones in extra Rs 4,050 off. Apart from this, Amazon users also get the fastest delivery by the next day.

boAt Airdopes 441 Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers

Bank Offer: Prime Savings: 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1750 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with HDFC Bank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions. Prime Savings: 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1250 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with HDFC Bank Debit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Prime Savings: Bonus Offer: Save 10% up to Rs. 12,000 with HDFC Bank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions.

Cashback: Prime Savings Extra â‚¹6000 Cashback as Amazon Pay Balance on HDFC Credit Cards and Credit Card EMIs, on orders of â‚¹ 1,00,000 and above. Valid once per customer. For Prime customers only. Prime Savings Extra â‚¹1250 Cashback as Amazon Pay Balance on HDFC Credit Cards and Credit Card EMIs, on orders of â‚¹ 30,000 and above. Valid once per customer. For Prime customers only 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime-members. 3% back for everybody else.

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000

Partner Offers: Get 25% back up to â‚¹250 with Amazon Pay Later. Valid on 1st Pay Later transaction. Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to â‚¹1,00,000. Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.



boAt Airdopes 441 TWS features

Headphone Type - True Wireless

Colours Available - Active Black, Mint Purple, Mint Green, Spirit Lime, Ragging Red, Bumblebee Yellow and Sporty Blue

IWP Technology ( Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case )

IPX7: Water, and Splash Resistant

Sweat Proof - Yes

Deep Bass - Yes

Water Resistant - Yes

With Microphone - Yes, One each

Bluetooth Version - 5

Bluetooth Range - 10 metres

Battery Life - Up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case

Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours

Play Time - 3.5 Hours of Playtime Per Charge

Total Play Time - 25 hrs

Warranty - 1 Year Warranty

All Images/ Promo Image ~ Amazon App

