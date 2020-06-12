Flipkart Laptop Bonanza Sale 2020: Top Laptops From Asus, HP, Acer To Get Your Hands On

Flipkart announced a laptop bonanza sale from June 10 to June 13 and has been offering huge discounts and attractive offers on top laptops. The e-commerce company had resumed its operations after certain relaxations during the lockdown and since then, it has been offering its products on discounted prices. The products include laptops, mobiles, television sets, etc. However, let us look at the great deals on top laptops from HP, Asus and Acer.

Flipkart laptop bonanza sale

Acer Predator Triton 700 Core i7 7th Gen

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 1,89,999 to Rs 79,990. The laptop has 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD with a Windows 10 Home 6 GB Graphics and NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060. Another feature is that the laptop is PT715-51 gaming laptop with a 15.6 inch full HD LED backlight IPS display.

Acer NITRO 5 Core i5 9th Gen

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 1,29,999 to Rs 77,990. The laptop has 8 GB RAM and 2 TB HDD, 256 GB SSD with a Windows 10 Home 6 GB Graphics and NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1660 Ti. Another feature is that the laptop has a 15.6 inch full HD LED backlight anti-glare display. The website is offering additional discounts on certain debit and credit cards.

HP Pavilion 13 Core i5 8th Gen

Flipkart is offering a heavy discount on this laptop. The price of this laptop has been slashed down from Rs 76,012 to Rs 52,990. The laptop has an 8GB RAM and 128 GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The laptop also has a 13.3 inch full HD LED backlit IPS display.

Asus ZenBook Core i5 8th Gen

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 86,990 to Rs 45,990. The laptop has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD, with a Windows 10 Home 8 GB Graphics. Another feature is that the laptop has a 14 inch full HD LED backlight anti-glare display. Flipkart is offering additional discounts on the use of certain debit and credit cards.

Asus VivoBook S14 Core i7 8th Gen

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 81,990 to Rs 59,990. The laptop has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD, with a Windows 10 Home 8 GB Graphics. Another feature is that the laptop has a 14 inch full HD LED display. Flipkart is offering additional discounts on the use of certain debit and credit cards.

