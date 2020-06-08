Flipkart Sale June 8: Four Mobile Deals You May Want To Get Your Hands On!

Flipkart and other e-commerce websites have resumed operations and have started selling non-essential commodities as well during the pandemic. Flipkart among several other e-commerce websites has come up with great sale offers and heavy discounts on various products for customers to take advantage of. Moreover, the e-commerce website is offering great deals, especially on mobile phones, that one must get their hands on. Read on to know more about the sale and various offers on products.

Flipkart sale on mobile phones you must check out

Realme 5 Pro

Flipkart has slashed down the prices of various phones from the brand Realme. The phone has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is expandable up to 256 GB. With a 6.3 inch full HD display, the phone has a 4035 mAh battery. Moreover, the phone has 48+8+2+2 MP quad camera and a 16 MP front camera.

Picture credits: Flipkart screenshot

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Flipkart has slashed down the price of oppo Reno 10x Zoom from Rs 41,990 to Rs 38,990. The phone has a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage which is expandable up to 256 GB. With a 48 MP+ 13 MP + 8 MP rear camera, the phone has a 16 MP front camera. Moreover, the phone has 4065 mAh battery.

Picture credits: Flipkart screenshot

Oppo K1

Flipkart is offering a 28% discount on this phone and has slashed down the price from Rs 20,990 to Rs 14,990. The phone has a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is expandable up to 256 GB. With a 16 MP + 2 MP rear camera, the phone has 25 MP front camera. The phone has 3600 mAh battery with an AMOLED display.

Picture credits: Flipkart screenshot

iQOO 3

Flipkart has slashed down the price for this phone from Rs 37,990 to Rs 34,990. The phone has an 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. Moreover, the phone has 16.36 cm (6.44 inch) Full HD+ Display and 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP camera along with a 16MP front camera.The phone has a battery of 4440 mAh Li-on.

Picture credits: Flipkart screenshot

Image Credits: Flipkart Instagram and screengrab from the official website of Flipkart