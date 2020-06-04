When Will Moto G8 Power Lite Sale Starts In India? Booking Details, Price, And More

The Moto G8 power lite sale is live on Flipkart from 12 pm today. This is the latest Motorola smartphone that has been released in India. The mobile is priced at an affordable range and is likely to compete with many famous brands at the same price range. Read on to know about the detailed specs and booking details about the Moto G8 power lite smartphone that was recently launched in India.

When will Moto g8 power lite sale start in India?

Moto G8 Power Lite is live on sale now from 12 Noon through the Flipkart website.

Earlier, when the Moto G8 Power Lite went on sale a few days ago, it reportedly sold out within 20 seconds.

The sale also offers a 5% cashback via the Flipkart Axis bank credit card. There are no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 750 a month on the website itself.

Moto G8 power lite price and specs

Moto G8 Power Lite price - Rs. 8,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colours, both of which are gradient colours.

TheMoto G8 Power Lite has a triple rear camera setup and also features a waterdrop-style display notch.

Single storage configuration is available with 64GB of onboard storage.

The Moto G8 Power Lite has a 5,000mAh battery.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G8 Power Lite runs Android Pie.

Octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is available for the processing needs, paired with 4GB of RAM.

Moto g8 power lite Flipkart booking details

Motorola reported that the entire Moto G8 power lite stock sold out within the first 20 seconds. Now it is only available on the Flipkart website. The phone will compete against contemporary budget phones like Redmi 8A Dual, Realme Narzo 10A, Realme 5 and Vivo U10. The Moto G8 Power Lite supports 10W charging and weighs 200 grams.

Moto g8 power lite additional specs

Camera - The Moto g8 power lite showcases a triple rear camera setup which includes a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture; a second 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It also has an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture.

Storage - Moto G8 Power Lite has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity - 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 80211 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensor - There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

