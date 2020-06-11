Best Mobiles Under Rs 12,000 - Looking To Buy A New Phone Now That Lockdown Is Over?

There are a lot of smartphones which keep launching in India every month. Among them are also phones which people love as they provide a perfect balance between price and quality. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the GST on smartphones has increased from 12% to 18%, making all upcoming devices potentially more expensive. Here are some of the smartphones which come under â‚¹12,000 that you should consider if you are going to buy a new smartphone soon.

ALSO READ | Best Phones Under 20000 Rupees You Can Buy When You Are On A Budget

Best smartphones in 2020

Infinix S5 pro

Source: Infinix Official Website

If you want a phone that has a pop camera, big display and is lightweight, you should consider buying this phone. Infinix S5 pro also has a display of 6.53 inches. The phone runs on MediaTek Helio P35 processor and it has a 48MP + 2MP rear camera and a16MP front camera. For storage, it has a 64GB storage + 4GB RAM variant that is priced at â‚¹10,999.

Realme 5S

Source: Realme Official Website

Realme 5S is priced at â‚¹10,999. The phone has a great battery and a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. About the phone's camera, it has four rear cameras that are 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and on the front, it has a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls. Realme 5S has a USB port. It is available in 4GB RAM + 64 storage option.

Redmi note 8

Source: Redmi Official Website

Redmi note 8 has an 18W fast charging support with a 4000 mAh battery and a USB-Type C port. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. You get a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display on the phone. It is available in 4GB RAM + 64 storage option. The phone is priced at â‚¹11,199.

Oppo A5s

Source: Oppo Official Website

The smartphone has a 6.2-inch HD+ display and a 4230 mAh battery. Oppo A5s is powered by MTK MT6765 processor and the phone is priced at â‚¹9,490 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option that is expandable up to 256 GB. You will also get a fingerprint scanner on the phone. It comes with a Micro-USB port for charging.

ALSO READ | Best Budget Smartphones Of 2019

Motorola one macro

Source: Motorola Official Website

Motorola one macro is priced at â‚¹9,999. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ display and comes with a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage option. It runs on MediaTek Helio P70 Processor and on the back panel it has three cameras that are 13MP + 2MP + 2MP. On the front side, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. The dual sim phone offers USB-C port.

Realme C3

Source: Realme Official Website

If you want a phone with good storage, battery and a processor then you should consider buying Realme C3. The phone has a 64GB storage and 4GB RAM option that is priced at â‚¹8,999. The smartphone also has a 5000 mAh Battery and Helio G70 processor. You can play games like PUBG Mobile on medium graphics settings on the device. Realme C3 has a 12MP + 2MP back camera and 5MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Source: Samsung Official Website

The smartphone is priced at â‚¹10,379. Samsung Galaxy M30 is another great phone in this category. The phone might not be good for gaming but for media consumption, it reportedly fares better. The 3GB RAM and 32GB variant has a huge battery of 5000 mAh and a 6.4 Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity U display.

Samsung Galaxy M11

Source: Samsung Official Website

Samsung Galaxy M11 is one of the latest phones by Samsung. It comes with two variants, 3GB RAM and 32 ROM and another variant. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450-F01 Octa-Core processor and is priced at â‚¹10,999. Samsung Galaxy M11 has a 5000 mAh battery and a 6.4-inch HD+ display. The smartphone is packed with 13MP + 5MP + 2MP back camera and 8MP front camera.

ALSO READ | 10 Best Smartphones Of 2019

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Source: Redmi Official Website

Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the best phones that you can buy under â‚¹12,000. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Processor, a 48MP + 5MP back camera and a 13MP front camera. Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at â‚¹10,999. It has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM.

ALSO READ | Top Indian Mobile Brands That Every Indian Should Know About; See List Here

Vivo U20

Source: Vivo Official Website

The last phone in this price range is Vivo U20. It is priced at â‚¹11,490 and it comes with 5000 mAh battery. It has a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM option. It has three cameras that are 16MP + 8MP + 2MP and front camera of 16MP. Vivo U20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octaâ€‘core processor.

Disclaimer: Some of these phone's prices might change due to the increase in GST in India. Please check various sites for the latest price.