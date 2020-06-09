OnePlus Z To Launch On July 10; Expected Specs Of New Mid-range Variant

One Plus's much-awaited smartphone model called OnePlus Z is all set to be launched on July 10. The launch date was mentioned by the tech website called Android Central. The highly hyped device is expected to have triple rear cameras, a 90Hz refresh rate screen, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and many other exciting features that could easily entice a tech lover. The leaked news mentions these expected specifications. Read on to know more about the details about the key features that could give the One Plus Z a much-needed edge over the company's other variants.

One Plus Z features & expected specifications

Display : 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen

: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen Camera: 16MP front camera housed in a single hole-punch

16MP front camera housed in a single hole-punch Pricing : Starts from Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, which makes it almost Rs 17k less than OnePlus 8's base range.

: Starts from Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, which makes it almost Rs 17k less than OnePlus 8's base range. Memory: 12GB RAM smartphone variant is also expected to be launched along with the 6GB RAM variant.

smartphone variant is also expected to be launched along with the 6GB RAM variant. Camera: Triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP telephoto sensor.

Triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP telephoto sensor. Processor: It is expected to have Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support.

It is expected to have Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support. Battery: 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

One Plus Z Updates & News

Like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus Z is also expected to have a Fingerprint scanner. OnePlus is scheduled to conduct an event in India on July 2nd for launching their two new smart TV series in India. Recently, One Plus had released the One Plus 8 Pro version in India. The version featured two main variants, one with 128GB Storage and 8GB RAM, while the other one with 256GB Storage and 12GB RAM. It also provided with a display of 6.78 inches, resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Android 10 OxygenOS 10, Rear Camera with Sony IMX689, 48+48+8+5 MP with fixed focus and Front Camera: Sony IMX471, 16 MP f/2.45 Primary Camera, a battery of 4510 mAh, as well as Fast Charging facility.

Promo Image courtesy: OnePlus India Instagram (Representational Image)