OnePlus Z To Launch On July 10; Expected Specs Of New Mid-range Variant

One Plus's much-awaited smartphone model called OnePlus Z is all set to be launched on July 10. The launch date was mentioned by the tech website called Android Central. The highly hyped device is expected to have triple rear cameras, a 90Hz refresh rate screen, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and many other exciting features that could easily entice a tech lover. The leaked news mentions these expected specifications. Read on to know more about the details about the key features that could give the One Plus Z a much-needed edge over the company's other variants.
Like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus Z is also expected to have a Fingerprint scanner. OnePlus is scheduled to conduct an event in India on July 2nd for launching their two new smart TV series in India. Recently, One Plus had released the One Plus 8 Pro version in India. The version featured two main variants, one with 128GB Storage and 8GB RAM, while the other one with 256GB Storage and 12GB RAM. It also provided with a display of 6.78 inches, resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Android 10 OxygenOS 10, Rear Camera with Sony IMX689, 48+48+8+5 MP with fixed focus and Front Camera: Sony IMX471, 16 MP f/2.45 Primary Camera, a battery of 4510 mAh, as well as Fast Charging facility.
Promo Image courtesy: OnePlus India Instagram (Representational Image)