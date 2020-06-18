OnePlus 8 And OnePlus 8 Pro To Go On Sale Today At 12pm On Amazon India

OnePlus recently announced its latest smartphones, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Both smartphones have gained positive reviews from the audience and people are eagerly waiting for their sale. Many tech YouTubers are also impressed with OnePlus' next-generation smartphones. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be sold on Amazon and OnePlus official website. Both the handsets are set to go on another flash sale today. Both smartphones have 5G support.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro sale details

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale today on Amazon India at 12 pm

OnePlus 8 comes in three variants, 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM versions which are priced at Rs 41,999, Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999 respectively.

OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two variants, 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM versions which are priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively.

Buyers can get up to Rs 3,000 discount if the purchase is made using SBI Bank cards.

There is also Rs 1,000 cashback if the amount is paid from Amazon Pay Balance.

Reliance Jio customers have benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the purchase of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

If you cannot pay the amount at once, there is also a no-cost EMI option available for 12 months on specific bank cards.

Customers get 6 free audiobooks along with Audible membership as well.

Source: OnePlus Official Website

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro features

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It operates at a refresh rate up to 120 Hz. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution

OnePlus 8 is powered by Qualcomm's latest processor Snapdragon 865 chipset

OnePlus 8 has a 4,300mAh battery and OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4,510 mAh battery

OnePlus 8 has triple-camera setup on the back panel. The primary camera is a 48-megapixel powered by the Sony IMX586 camera. It also has a 16-megapixel camera with an ultrawide lens, and the third one is a 2-megapixel macro camera and OnePlus 8 Pro has Quad camera setup at the back panel - 48 MP+ 48 MP + 8MP + 5MP

Both phones have a front camera of 16-megapixel

The other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A)

OnePlus 8 is available in two colours that is Onyx Black and Glacial Green. OnePlus 8 Pro has three colour choices which are Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow

