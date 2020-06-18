OnePlus 8 And OnePlus 8 Pro To Go On Sale Today At 12pm On Amazon India

OnePlus recently announced its latest smartphones, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Both smartphones have gained positive reviews from the audience and people are eagerly waiting for their sale. Many tech YouTubers are also impressed with OnePlus' next-generation smartphones. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be sold on Amazon and OnePlus official website. Both the handsets are set to go on another flash sale today. Both smartphones have 5G support.
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro sale details
- OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale today on Amazon India at 12 pm
- OnePlus 8 comes in three variants, 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM versions which are priced at Rs 41,999, Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999 respectively.
- OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two variants, 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM versions which are priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively.
- Buyers can get up to Rs 3,000 discount if the purchase is made using SBI Bank cards.
- There is also Rs 1,000 cashback if the amount is paid from Amazon Pay Balance.
- Reliance Jio customers have benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the purchase of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.
- If you cannot pay the amount at once, there is also a no-cost EMI option available for 12 months on specific bank cards.
- Customers get 6 free audiobooks along with Audible membership as well.
Source: OnePlus Official Website
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro features
- The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It operates at a refresh rate up to 120 Hz. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution
- OnePlus 8 is powered by Qualcomm's latest processor Snapdragon 865 chipset
- OnePlus 8 has a 4,300mAh battery and OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4,510 mAh battery
- OnePlus 8 has triple-camera setup on the back panel. The primary camera is a 48-megapixel powered by the Sony IMX586 camera. It also has a 16-megapixel camera with an ultrawide lens, and the third one is a 2-megapixel macro camera and OnePlus 8 Pro has Quad camera setup at the back panel - 48 MP+ 48 MP + 8MP + 5MP
- Both phones have a front camera of 16-megapixel
- The other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A)
- OnePlus 8 is available in two colours that is Onyx Black and Glacial Green. OnePlus 8 Pro has three colour choices which are Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow
