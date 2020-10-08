Valorant Act 3 Release Date & Leaks: Riot Reveals The Icebox Map & Delay New Agent, Read

Players are waiting eagerly for the release of Valorant Act 3 and what it will bring in the new update. Developers have hinted at a few new things coming in the forthcoming Valorant Act 3. The leaks are making a lot of news as they include hints about the upcoming character and a new map in the survival game. Fans are going crazy as they unpuzzle the mysteries of the Tweets by the developers. So, if you have been searching for the details regarding a new map, character and Valorant Act 3 release date, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Valorant Act 3 release date and time

The Valorant Act 2 is going to find its end soon as the new act is all set to behind. With new challenges, maps and characters in the game Valorant Act 3 will be released on October 13, as per an official Tweet by Valorant. The Valorant Episode 1 Act 3 will release at 6 AM PDT (NA/ LATAM/ BR), 2 PM PDT (Korea/ APAC), 8 PM PDT (EU).

Valorant Act 3 leaks

New Valorant Map

Valorant hinted about the release of a new map on October 2, 2020, through its Tweet asking players to decode it. The decoded words said, “Bring a coat, Forget weapon, It is cold over here”. This revealed a winter map is going to roll out soon. Nevertheless, Riot Games confirmed this on October 6 through its new YouTube video about the Valorant Icebox map. Here's everything, have a look.

Arabic: Bring a coat

Russian (bottom left): Forget

Turkish (top): It is Cold

Russian (middle): Weapon

Turkish (bottom right): over there

3A = 3rd Act? pic.twitter.com/YXFEwHcSHQ — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) October 2, 2020

New Agent in Valorant Act 3

Valorant Act 3 is going to release on October 13 with a new map and a new character. The new Agent in Valorant was hinted by Riot Games on its official Tweet asking fans to decode. The decoded message read: “A look on Ascent, River king, Discovered the place belonged to him”. A report by TalkeSport predicted that the Ascent is a map in the game and has a bench. On the bench, there is Tahm Kench, a champion from League of Legends, and the report speculated that the new character can be Tahm Kench itself.

According to a report by PCGamesN, the unknown new agent that the players have been waiting for so eagerly might not roll out on October 13. Riot Games in its recent announcement on PlayValorant.com said: “Not gonna lie, the Act III patch is a bit scary considering the high amount of content coming and potential instability.” The developer later mentioned about the delay in the release of the new character. It said: “This gives our team some breathing room to make sure current Agents play nice with the new map (invisible Spy Cams, invincibility, teleporting in the wrong neighbourhood, etc.) before introducing another variable.” The new Agent will be present to the players after 2 weeks of Act 3 that is October 27, 2020.

Promo Image ~ Valorant Act 3 Trailer

