IPhone SE Has An Amazing Offer On The Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale; Check Out

The festive season is here and everyone is gearing up for new purchases. It has been a particularly difficult year for people and grabbing up some new gadgets and products will surely be a mood lifter for them. Flipkart is back with their Big Billion Day sale for the festive season just like Amazon is back with their Great Indian Festival sale. People every year look forward to these sales to grab their products. Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale has a brilliant offer for the iPhone SE 2020.

iPhone SE Flipkart Big Billion Day Offer

Flipkart Big Billion Day is their festive event where they provide great discounts on gadgets and all the other products they provide for the general public. It is a great way for people to make their holiday purchases for their family and friends. Flipkart Big Billion Day is providing a great offer for the iPhone SE 2020 by cutting INR 14,000 from the total directly. The iPhone SE costs INR 39,999, but thanks to the sale, people can buy the phone for 25,999. Flipkart also has an exchange offer for the iPhone SE and people can use this offer to bring the price down to INR 20,000 depending on the phone they are exchanging.

Apple has just released its new line of iPhones for the year 2020. Apple released the new iPhones in their virtual event called ‘Hi, Speed’. They released 4 new iPhones in total, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro max. The release of the new iPhones is responsible for the price cut for the previous-gen iPhones. Flipkart Big Billion Day also has offers for the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. They have cut the price from INR 52,900 to INR 42,900 for the iPhone XR and they have slashed the price from INR 1,01,200 to INR 79,999 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Other Flipkart Big Billion Day offers

Flipkart is providing a number of new offers for different smartphone brands. They have significantly slashed the prices of these smartphones in order to boost sales during this festive period. Other than gadgets, Flipkart also provides a number of offers on Televisions, appliances, apparel, and more. Here are the other smartphone brands that have offers on the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale:

Apple

Samsung

Motorola

Poco

Realme

Xiaomi

Oppo

Promo image source: Tech Expense Twitter Handle