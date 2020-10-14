IPhone 11 Pro Max Vs 12 Pro Max: Here's All You Need To Know

Apple has come out with its new line of iPhones during its ‘Hi, Speed’ event. Apple released 4 models for iPhone: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone12 Pro Max is the highest variant from this year’s iPhones and it will be exciting to see how it stacks up against last year’s highest variant, iPhone 11 Pro. Everyone wants to know how they stand against each other and that can be found out with the traditional iPhone 11 Pro Max vs 12 Pro Max comparison.

iPhone 11 Pro Max vs 12 Pro Max

The two highest variant iPhones, one from the previous generation and one from the latest are standing each other. Let’s find out how iPhone 11 Pro Max compares to iPhone 12 Pro Max:

Display: The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a slightly bigger 6.7-inch display. Both the Pro Max displays are Super Retina XDR and support HDR.

Connection: The iPhone 11 Pro Max provides the user with 4G LTE speeds. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and all the other new iPhones were released with blazing-fast 5G capability.

Camera Setup: The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a triple cam setup, it has a wide lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a similar setup but adds the Feature of recording in Dolby Vision HDR video at 60 FPS. The iPhone 12 Pro Max camera has an added functionality for night mode and an improved HDR too. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also has 5 times optical zoom.

LiDAR scanner: The new iPhone 12 Pro Max models boast a LiDAR scanner. The LiDAR scanner helps with Night Mode Portraits, Faster Autofocus in Low Light situations, and an improved and enhanced AR experience. The iPhone 11 Pro Max doesn't have this feature.

Chipset: The iPhone 11 Pro Max has the A13 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has the A14 Bionic chipset. The A14 Bionic has been dubbed as the ‘fastest chip in any smartphone’ by Apple.

Durability: The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a glass back and front with surgical grade stainless steel for finishing. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also has these with an added ceramic shield which increases the drop performance of the iPhones by 4 times.

Magsafe: iPhone’s latest feature is MagSafe. Magsafe is an intelligent system of magnets that helps snap accessories and chargers to the back of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This feature is not present in the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Battery Capacity: Both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro Max boast a similar amount of battery capacity. The iPhone 11 Pro Max and the 12 Pro Max will provide up to 20 hours of video playback.

Water Resistance: The iPhone 11 Pro Max is water-resistant up to 4 meters for 30 minutes in water. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is water-resistant up to 6 meters for 30 minutes in water.

Price: The iPhone 11 Pro max has been dropped from Apple’s official website and can be purchased by authorized sellers. iPhone 12 Pro Max Starting price has been set at $1099.

Promo image source: Kindness Agenda Twitter Handle