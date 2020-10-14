IPhone 11 Pro Vs 12 Pro; Does The New Flagship By Apple Take The Cake?

Apple just unveiled its new line of iPhones in their ‘Hi, Speed’ event. The iPhone 12 Pro models look beautiful and have the features needed for a professional. As soon as the latest iPhones are released, individuals start wondering if they should upgrade to the latest iPhone or hold back for the next year. iPhone 11 Pro VS iPhone 12 Pro will be the talk of the town at the moment.

Also read: IPhone 12 Unveiled: Learn More About IPhone 12 Release Date, Price And Features

Also read: IPhone 12 Pro Released: Learn About IPhone 12 Pro Release Date, Price And Features

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro

The two heavy hitters of Apple will be standing against each other for a face-off. One is the previous-gen flagship model and the other is the latest flagship model, so iPhone 11 Pro Vs 12 Pro is an exciting match up. Here’s an in-depth comparison for both the iPhone Pro Models:

Display: The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch display and the iPhone 12 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display. Both the Pro displays are Super Retina XDR and support HDR.

Connection: The iPhone 11 Pro provides the user with 4G LTE speeds. The iPhone 12 Pro and all the other new iPhones were released with blazing-fast 5G capability.

Camera Setup: The iPhone 11 Pro has a triple cam setup, it has a wide lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. The iPhone 12 Pro has a similar setup but adds the Feature of recording in Dolby Vision HDR video at 60 FPS. The iPhone 12 Pro camera has an added functionality for night mode and an improved HDR too.

LiDAR scanner: The new iPhone 12 Pro models boast a LiDAR scanner. The LiDAR scanner helps with Night Mode Portraits, Faster Autofocus in Low Light situations, and an improved and enhanced AR experience.

Chipset: The iPhone 11 Pro has the A13 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 Pro has the A14 Bionic chipset. The A14 Bionic has been dubbed as the ‘fastest chip in any smartphone’ by Apple.

Durability: The iPhone 11 Pro has a glass back and front with surgical grade stainless steel for finishing. The iPhone 12 Pro also has these with an added ceramic shield which increases the drop performance of the iPhones by 4 times.

Magsafe: iPhone’s latest feature is MagSafe. Magsafe is an intelligent system of magnets that helps snap accessories and chargers to the back of the iPhone 12 Pro. This feature is not present in iPhone 11 Pro.

Battery Capacity: Both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro boast a similar amount of battery capacity. The iPhone 11 Pro will provide up to 18 hours in video playback. The iPhone 12 Pro will provide up to 17 hours in video playback.

Water Resistance: The iPhone 11 Pro is water-resistant up to 4 meters for 30 minutes in water. The iPhone 12 Pro is water-resistant up to 6 meters for 30 minutes in water.

Pricing: The iPhone 11 Pro has been dropped from Apple's website and can be purchased from authorized sellers. The iPhone 12 Pro price starts from $999.

Also read: Apple's IPhone 12 Stirs Up A Meme Fest On Twitter, Fans Call It 'iPhone 5's Child'

Also read: IPhone Mini Vs IPhone 12: Which Smartphone Should You Purchase?

Promo Image Source: Amin Elchie Twitter Handle