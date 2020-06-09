OnePlus 8 To Go On Sale Again This Week - Check Sale Details, Specs And More

The Chinese brand OnePlus is one of the leading brands in the world. The brand announced that its latest smartphone, OnePlus 8 5G, is going on sale on Amazon. The first sale of OnePlus 8 5G was on May 29, 2020. It is said that the company was supposed to begin the open sale of both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro last month but due to production issues, the company has only managed to sell OnePlus 8.

When is the next OnePlus 8 sale?

The brand hosted a sale for its latest device yesterday at 12 pm on Amazon India.

There were only two RAM and storage configurations available, OnePlus 8 - 8GB RAM 128GB Storage model and OnePlus 8 - 12GB RAM 256GB Storage model.

Discount offers on purchase of OnePlus 8

Flat â‚¹ 2,000 off for customers paying via State Bank of India credit cards and EMI is also available in this offer.

Additional â‚¹ 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback for pre-booked users.

There is also a no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months and Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000.

OnePlus 8 sale date and time in India

The new OnePlus 8 5G will next go on sale on June 11 at 12 pm.

You can also click on the option that says "Notify Me" on the Amazon India app or website. You need to register your email address and you will get notified when the device is available.

OnePlus 8 Price and Specs