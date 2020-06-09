OnePlus 8 To Go On Sale Again This Week - Check Sale Details, Specs And More

The Chinese brand OnePlus is one of the leading brands in the world. The brand announced that its latest smartphone, OnePlus 8 5G, is going on sale on Amazon. The first sale of OnePlus 8 5G was on May 29, 2020. It is said that the company was supposed to begin the open sale of both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro last month but due to production issues, the company has only managed to sell OnePlus 8.
When is the next OnePlus 8 sale?
- The brand hosted a sale for its latest device yesterday at 12 pm on Amazon India.
- There were only two RAM and storage configurations available, OnePlus 8 - 8GB RAM 128GB Storage model and OnePlus 8 - 12GB RAM 256GB Storage model.
Discount offers on purchase of OnePlus 8
- Flat â‚¹ 2,000 off for customers paying via State Bank of India credit cards and EMI is also available in this offer.
- Additional â‚¹ 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback for pre-booked users.
- There is also a no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months and Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000.
OnePlus 8 sale date and time in India
- The new OnePlus 8 5G will next go on sale on June 11 at 12 pm.
- You can also click on the option that says "Notify Me" on the Amazon India app or website. You need to register your email address and you will get notified when the device is available.
OnePlus 8 Price and Specs
- The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It operates at a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution.
- OnePlus 8 is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.
- The smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery, which is said to provide 13% more capacity than its predecessor, OnePlus 7T.
- The device has a triple-camera setup on the back panel. The primary camera is a 48-megapixel powered by the Sony IMX586 camera. It also has a 16-megapixel camera with an ultrawide lens, and the third one is a 2-megapixel macro camera.
- The front camera is of 16-megapixel
- The other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A).
- The OnePlus 8 - 8GB RAM 128GB Storage model is priced at â‚¹44,999 and OnePlus 8 - 12GB RAM 256GB Storage model priced at â‚¹49,999.
- OnePlus 8 is available in two colours till now, that is Onyx Black and Glacial Green. The upcoming phone of the brand, OnePlus 8 Pro, will have three colours - Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.
- You can buy the OnePlus 8 from its Official Website. To visit the website click here