Oneplus 8 Pro: Price, Specifications And Pre-order Details

Oneplus is undoubtedly one of the leading smartphone brands in India. Oneplus has finally launched its latest smartphone, Oneplus 8 pro. Here is a quick rundown of the phone's specs, price and utilities. The phone comes in two main variants, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, and 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM. Both differ only in RAM and storage while the rest of the specs remain the same.

Oneplus 8 pro specifications

Display Size: 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) 513 PPI, Fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz Refresh Rate

Resolution: 3168 x 1440 pixels

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

RAM: 8 GB RAM or 12 GM RAM

Internal Storage: 128GB/256GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

OS: Android 10 OxygenOS 10

Rear Camera: Sony IMX689, 48+48+8+5 MP, with fixed focus

Front Camera: Sony IMX471, 16 MP f/2.45 Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

Battery Capacity: 4510 mAh (non-removable)

Charging: Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A), 30W Wireless Charging

Additionally, Oneplus 8 pro is is powered by Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Kryo 585) processor. Oneplus 8 Pro's dimensions are 165.3 mm x 74.3 mm x 8.5 mm and it weighs around 199 grams. Oneplus 8 Pro's connectivity features include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, Volte.

Oneplus 8 Pro Price

The two variants of Oneplus 8 Pro have different pricing models. The 8GB RAM, 128GM storage variant costs a total of ₹54,999. However, the 12GM RAM, 256GB storage variant starts at ₹ 59,999. This cost is for the base phone alone. Special variants like various colour and covers will probably cost more. The price may also reduce or increase depending on the retailer. Oneplus 8 Pro can also be purchased using an EMI option starting at ₹2615/month. Oneplus 8 Pro can also be preordered via Amazon.in.

