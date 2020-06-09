Realme Narzo 10 Next Sale Goes Live On June 15 - Check Sale Details, Specs, And More

Realme is one of the fast-growing brands in the mobile industry. The brand recently launched the Realme Narzo Smartphone series. There are two smartphones that are launched in the new Realme Narzo Smartphone series till now, one is Realme Narzo 10 and another one is Realme Narzo 10 A. Realme Narzo 10 went on sale on May 18, 2020, on Flipkart app.

ALSO READ | When Will Realme Narzo 10A Sale Start In India? Get Price, Specs And More

When is the next Realme Narzo 10 sale?

Realme Narzo 10 iswent on sale today on Flipkart.

The sale offers a 5% cashback via the Flipkart Axis bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Easy purchase options are also available that include no-cost EMI starting at â‚¹1,000 per month.

The smartphone has a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories

You also have an option to exchange your old smartphone and replace it with the new one which is Realme Narzo 10. The customers will also receive a reasonable amount of money in exchange for their old device.

The phone is available in two colours, "That Green" and "That White". You will get the smartphone delivered at your doorstep during the lockdown

ALSO READ | Realme Narzo 10A Launched: Price, Specifications, And More Details Here

Realme Narzo 10 next sale date and time in india

If you missed today's sale, the next sale will be on June 15, 2020, at 12 pm.

Make sure you click on Notify Me and register your email address on Flipkart as the next time the product will be available, you will get notified.

ALSO READ | How To Hide Apps On Realme Mobile Phones Using In-built Features?

Realme Narzo 10 price and specs

The smartphone is priced at â‚¹11,999.

The mobile has the World's First MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor with ARM Mali- G52 GPU and runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 operating system.

The device packs 4GB RAM and has a storage capacity of 128GB.

Realme Narzo 10 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixel resolution.

The smartphone comes with a dedicated microSD card slot which can be used to expand the storage up to 256GB.

Realme Narzo 10 has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera, 2MP 4cm macro camera, and 2MP B&W depth camera with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front panel, the phone has a 16MP camera for selfies.

Realme Narzo 10 is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual 4G, VoLTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type C.

You can also purchase the mobile from Realme's Official Website by clicking here

ALSO READ | Realme Watch Launched With 1.4" Colour Touchscreen, Fitness Tracker & 9-day Battery Life