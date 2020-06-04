When Will Realme Narzo 10A Sale Start In India? Get Price, Specs And More

The Realme Narzo 10A will open for sale again after it was unveiled last month. The budget smartphone has been priced below the ₹10,000 mark, and boasts a triple camera set up along with a uniquely designed back to attract customers. Continue reading for details on the sale in India, price and more.

When will Realme Narzo 10A sale start in India?

Realme has recently confirmed on Twitter that the Narzo 10A will once again go on sale on June 5, starting 12 PM. The smartphone is offered in two colour variants – So Blue and So White.

Realme Narzo 10A to retail on Flipkart and Realme's India site

The Realme Narzo 10A will be up for grabs via the Realme’s online store and Flipkart. The phone will also be available in offline stores in a few states.

Realme Narzo 10A price

The Realme Narzo 10A only has a single variant (3GB RAM with 32 GB storage) and was priced at ₹8,499 for the Indian consumers. The phone was originally priced at ₹8,999, however, the company is now offering a special discount of ₹500. In addition, Flipkart buyers will also be eligible for a 5% cashback on Flipkart’s Axis Bank Credit cards and 10% off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The Realme Narzo 10 will also have an EMI option starting at ₹709 per month.

Realme Narzo 10A

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch LCD HD display that supports a resolution of 1560x720 pixels. It also sports a mini-drop notch at the centre. The smartphone packs a 12nm Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70, which can clock up to 2.0 GHz, making it one of the most powerful chipsets for the price segment. For imaging, it comes with a 12 megapixel+2 megapixel+2 megapixel triple camera set up and features an iconic design with Realme logos carved in the back. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The phone also boasts a powerful 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. The phone also supports reverse charging. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro USB port for charging, dual nano-SIM card and a MicroSD slot for expansion. The smartphone runs Realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box.

