Buyers are eagerly waiting for the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 to begin. This incredible sale event by the e-commerce platform will enable you to participate in the biggest annual mega-sale to get the best offers and discounts for many products. This is the reason why many buyers are wondering, "when does the early access to Flipkart Big Billion Days begin?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

When does early access to Flipkart Big Billion Days begin?

Are you ready for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to begin? The mega-sale is all set to go live on October 16 and will run until October 21. Nevertheless, the Flipkart Big Billion Days early access will be available to the Flipkart Plus members with special edition products a day before the event begins. Flipkart Plus members can reap the benefits for the annual sale from October 15, 2020. Multiple products are also going to be launched in the smartphone, TV, laptop categories and more than 70,000 direct jobs will get created during the Big Billion Days 2020.

Also Read | Star Wars Squadrons: When does the Squadrons take place?

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020

Smartphone, TV and Appliances Discounts

There will be a lot of offers in the smartphone category which were never seen before. Up to 80% discount will be given on many of the models along with an option of no-cost EMI, mobile protection at Re. 1, and many exchanges offer as well. For those who have been waiting to buy appliances like TVs, refrigerators, etc., this would be a perfect time as up to 80% discount will be offered on these products with complete appliance protection.

Also Read | Star Wars Squadrons: How to play Squadrons in VR? Know details

Flipkart Big Billion Days deals

Flipkart has offered enough details around the gadgets or electronic items that will be available on sale. However, it is now learnt that users will finally have access to Motorola’s 3 in1 Smart Wireless TWS headphones which come with TriX's technology. In addition, Flipkart users will also have access to Blue Star's breakthrough virus deactivator AC which comes equipped with a special filter to eliminate bacteria and viruses.

Apart from this, the upcoming Flipkart sale will offer buyers India's first Smart TV that will come equipped with Sound by Onkyo. The company has partnered with Nokia to offer the new suite of Smart TVs that promises to offer a home-theatre like to users. The latest endeavour has been described by Flipkart as an effort to strengthen its collaboration with Nokia. Flipkart and Nokia have also partnered earlier to bring a number of Smart TVs to the Indian consumers.

Also Read | Valorant Act 3 release date & leaks: Riot reveals the Icebox map & delay new agent, read

As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, buyers will also have access to LG G8X ThinQ at just Rs 19,990 which makes it the biggest highlight of the upcoming Flipkart sale. Flipkart users will also be offered attractive discounts and exchange offers on a range of mobile phones. However, it isn't clear if these offers will be available throughout the sale period or there will be a flash deal on certain items.

To promote the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the company has also collaborated with the State Bank of India where SBI cardholders will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on purchases.

Promo Image: Screenshot from Flipkart

Also Read | Instagram icon won't change? Learn how to get old Instagram icon on Android & iOS