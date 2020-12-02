3060 Ti Release Time & Date Finally Revealed; Pre-order This $400 GPU Starting December 2

NVIDIA is back with another one of their high-end graphic cards and this time it's the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. This beast of a card lets you play all of the latest games using the 2nd generation RTX architecture of NVIDIA known as Ampere. Users can expect to get the incredible highest level of performance with enhanced Ray Tracing and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory.

3060 Ti Release Time

In the latest announcement by NVIDIA, the new $399 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti card was mentioned. This is the newest, the most powerful and also incredibly affordable in the RTX 3000 series lineup of graphic cards. In terms of specifications, the RTX 3060 is going to come with 8GB of video memory, a base clock of 1410Mhz, and a boost clock of 1665Mhz. The design is not much different from the previous 3000 series cards as it has the typical dual-slot design along with the new 12-pin power connector from NVIDIA. For the users, the company strongly recommends having a 600W power supply for this beast GPU as it can draw up to 200 watts of power.

NVIDIA also revealed that the RTX 3060 Ti is designed in such a way that it can easily outperform the most powerful graphic cards of last-generation, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super. The RTX 3060 Ti is going to be 40 percent faster than its predecessor, the RTX 2060 Super. Just like the other RTX 3000 cards, the RTX 3060 Ti is also going to have the capability of real-time ray tracing and along with it, the card will include DLSS support plus all the features to run Nvidia’s suite of RTX apps.

3060 Ti Price

The Founders Edition of Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti goes on sale on December 2nd at a price of $399. Worldwide this card is going to be available on the same date but the price will vary in the UK and will be available at £369 and €348 (excluding tax). In the matter of looks, the card has almost the same look and feel like the RTX 3070 and size is also the same.

How to Buy 3060 Ti

Pre-order links - Here are some of the best stores from where you can start ordering this graphics card:

