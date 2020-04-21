1E Error In Samsung Washing Machine: How To Solve 1E Or IE Error Code

Samsung’s top-loading washing machines pop a number of different error codes to notify users that there could be a potential issue with the washing machine.

1E error in Samsung washing machine

1E or IE error code on Samsung washers is starting to become more and more common as there has been a considerable rise in the use of these appliances.

The 1E error code occurs when there is a water level sensor failure which could be a result of a mechanical problem. This includes the water valve getting stuck in the open position, or any kind of electrical malfunction.

And while it may seem like a difficult task to diagnose or fix the issue, it isn’t. If you’re up for it, you can check for a couple of things before you decide to replace any OEM parts.

Samsung washing machine IE error – Possible solutions

Do a hard power reset

You need to unplug your Samsung washing machine for about 5 minutes as this will normally reset most of the electronic glitches or any other issues with software that may be present. Make sure that you leave it unplugged for several minutes. This also helps the capacitors get discharged on the control board. There is a high possibility that the IE code will go away.

Ensure proper wire connection

1E errors can also be a result of a loose wire connection or even a shorted wire. You simply need to ensure that the connection is tight and also look for contacts which are on the Molex connector. There may be instances where the end of the wire harness will build up corrosion which will lead the connector to not make proper contact. You have to clean the end of the pressure switch wire harness with the help of a wire cleaner and ensure proper wiring connection on the pressure switch and the PCB.

Replace the pressure switch

If the above actions don’t fix the issue, you may have to replace the pressure switch. You need to remove the hose and blow through it in the direction of the tub. If it’s clear, you must replace the pressure switch to fix the problem.

If troubleshooting does not help rectify the 1E error code, you should contact a Samsung’s repair person.

Image credits: Samsung