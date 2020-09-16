Apple Watch Series 6 Vs Apple Watch SE: Specs, Price, Release Date & Pre-orders

In the recent Apple Time Flies Event 2020, the tech giant unveiled several promising hi-tech gadgets. However, Apple launched two new lineups for the Apple Watch series; first is the new Apple Watch Series 6 and the other is Apple Watch SE. Many people have been trying to find out major differences between the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6. If you have been wondering about Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6 specifications and features

In the previous years, Apple Watches have played an important role in shaping the designs and features of many futuristic smartwatches under the Watch Series lineup. The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in four distinct colours and designs such as the new Blue Aluminium case, Classic Gold stainless steel finish, a new grey-black stainless steel called Graphite, and the mesmerising and first-ever (PRODUCT) Red Apple Watch. The Series 6 smartwatch comes in 40mm and 44mm case options.

Apart from this, the Apple Watch Series 6 features an always-on Retina display with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. The newly launched Apple smartwatch is first in the lineup to host an ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and the U1 chip that enable connectivity using radio waves in a short-range. With a resolution of 324x394 pixels, the Series 6 smartwatch is said to provide 18 hours of battery life to its users. However, one of the major USP's of Apple Watch Series 6 is that it is powered by a new Apple S6 SiP (which is said to be two times faster than Apple Watch Series 5) and offers many alluring features such as Blood Oxygen Saturation measurement, detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and it can also provide an electrocardiogram (ECG) report.

Apple Watch Series 6 price

Apple Watch Series 6 price for the GPS variant starts at Rs. 40,900 whereas the same variant costs $399 in the USA.

On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) option costs Rs. 49,900 in India and $499 in the USA.

Apple Watch SE specifications and features

With many features similar to Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE comes with accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter. However, the major change that the Apple Watch SE has from Series 6 is that the smartwatch comes with Apple S5 SiP (which is said to be two times faster than Apple Watch Series 3) which is slower than Series 6. Apart from all this, Apple Watch SE specifications include fall detection, emergency SOS, international emergency calling, optical heart rate monitor, and more. But, the newly launched budget smartwatch by the American organisation lacks electrical heart sensor, Blood Oxygen and the ECG apps.

Apple Watch SE price

The Apple Watch SE GPS model starts at Rs. 29,900 in India whereas, in the USA, the price is said to be $279.

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs. 33,90, nonetheless, the USA market price costs $329

Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE release date

The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE release date is said to be on September 18, 2020, as the pre-orders start from the given date. The pre-orders have begun and users can start doing it from Apple.com or Apple TV app. Nevertheless, in India, it still shows "coming soon" on the site

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

