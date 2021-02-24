Snapchat Best Friends List Glitch Explained! How To Add Friends In The SC BFFs List

Snapchat is amongst the most widely used social media apps across the world. People love the impressive interface of the Snapchat app as it allows users to send selfies and videos to their friends and network. However, the most intriguing feature is that such selfies and videos are available only for viewing once or maximum twice. Also, the sender is notified if anyone takes a screenshot of the chat or the selfie sent to them. Apart from sending Snaps and sharing multimedia on stories, many users love to use the medium for chatting with their close friends. However, many users are having a hard time using the app due to the recent Snapchat Best Friends list glitch. If you are facing a similar problem, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know.

Snapchat Best Friends list glitch

The Snapchat app adds your frequently snapped friends to the Best Friends list, however, it does not allow you to pick your best friends. Many users influence it by exchanging more snaps with friends whom they wish to add to the list. Nevertheless, recently the users have started reporting the Snapchat Best Friends list glitch in which people are losing their topmost BFFs on the app. This problem occurred once in 2019 and it was fixed by the support team of Snapchat. But, users have again started facing the same issue. It seems that the problem is due to the recent update rolled out by the app. To fix it, try to look for the latest updates from Snapchat.

What are Best Friends in Snapchat?

The Snapchat Best Friends lists are a group of friends you Snap and Chat with the most. They are featured front-and-centre on the Send To screen, and the Chat section of a user's profile. You can have up to eight Best Friends, and they are updated regularly by the app. However, no one else can see your Best Friends list because this feature is just for you. One can check their list of Best Friends by looking for the special Friend Emojis next to their names.

