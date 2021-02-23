Asus ROG Phone 5 Price In India, Release Date And Specs: Know Details

Asus has unveiled its latest addition to the Republic of Gamers Phone series of smartphones as it finally makes a much-awaited return to the Indian market. The Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone comes with a number of interesting specifications like a 16 GB RAM, 6000 mAh battery with a 65W fast charging ability and more. It also comes with a Tripple Rear Camera set up including a 64 MP primary camera. Many fans have been wondering about the Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India, release date, specs and more. So, here is all you need to know about it.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specs

RAM - 16 GB

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Kryo 680)

Graphics - Adreno 660

Rear Camera - Tripple Rear camera setup; 64 MP Primary Camera 16 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 8 MP Telephoto Camera

Front Camera - 32 MP

Battery - 6000 mAh Li-Polymer

Display - 6.78 inches

Screen Size - 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels

Pixel Density - 388 PPI

Refresh Rate - 144 Hz

Operating System - Android v11

SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network - 5G: Supported by the device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available

Quick Charging - 65W fast charging ability

Internal Memory - 128 GB

Asus ROG Phone 5 Price in India

The Asus ROG Phone 5 price is not yet revealed by the organisation yet. However, many tech enthusiasts and experts believe that the Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India will be roughly around Rs. 44,990. The ROG smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch display with a 32 MP front camera and 64 MP Main Camera.

Asus ROG Phone 5 release date

Asus ROG Phone 5 release date is finally announced officially through the Asus Republic of Gamers website. The promotion page on the website reveals that the launch is set for March 10, 2021. The smartphone will be launched with a 6000 mAh battery.

