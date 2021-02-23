Last Updated:

Asus ROG Phone 5 Price In India, Release Date And Specs: Know Details

Asus ROG Phone 5 has finally been announced. Fans are wanting to more about ROG Phone 5 Price in India, release date and specs. Read more.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
asus rog phone 5

Asus has unveiled its latest addition to the Republic of Gamers Phone series of smartphones as it finally makes a much-awaited return to the Indian market. The Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone comes with a number of interesting specifications like a 16 GB RAM, 6000 mAh battery with a 65W fast charging ability and more. It also comes with a Tripple Rear Camera set up including a 64 MP primary camera. Many fans have been wondering about the Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India, release date, specs and more. So, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Does Gmail app share user data? App's Privacy labels on App Store reveals important details

Asus ROG Phone 5 specs

  • RAM - 16 GB
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Kryo 680)
  • Graphics - Adreno 660
  • Rear Camera - Tripple Rear camera setup; 
    • 64 MP Primary Camera
    • 16 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera
    • 8 MP Telephoto Camera
  • Front Camera - 32 MP
  • Battery - 6000 mAh Li-Polymer
  • Display - 6.78 inches
  • Screen Size - 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Screen Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Pixel Density - 388 PPI
  • Refresh Rate - 144 Hz
  • Operating System - Android v11
  • SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Network - 5G: Supported by the device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Quick Charging - 65W fast charging ability
  • Internal Memory - 128 GB

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Trophies not showing up? Know complete details

Asus ROG Phone 5 Price in India

The Asus ROG Phone 5 price is not yet revealed by the organisation yet. However, many tech enthusiasts and experts believe that the Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India will be roughly around Rs. 44,990. The ROG smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch display with a 32 MP front camera and 64 MP Main Camera.

Also Read | Asus ROG Flow X13 Announced! Know Price, Specs, Launch Date & More

Asus ROG Phone 5 release date

Asus ROG Phone 5 release date is finally announced officially through the Asus Republic of Gamers website. The promotion page on the website reveals that the launch is set for March 10, 2021. The smartphone will be launched with a 6000 mAh battery.

Also Read | Highway Saathi App download details: The mandatory app for Yamuna Expressway

First Published:
COMMENT