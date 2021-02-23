Gmail App shares User Data? App's Privacy Labels On App Store Reveals Important Details

Apple changed its regulations on the App Store platform asking developers to add privacy labels on their iOS applications. This mandated Google to provide Privacy labels on its various apps on the platform. Recently, the Alphabet-owned company made available Gmail app Privacy labels on Apple’s App Store, after YouTube. So, if you are wondering about Gmail App Privacy Labels, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Gmail App user data collected by Google

In December 2020, Apple made it compulsory for all app developers to provide Privacy Labels for all iOS apps. Since then, Google has been gradually adding privacy labels to its apps on the App Store platform. This regulation by the iPhone seller makes it easier for the users to understand how much user data every app collects, processes and links.

After Google made available Gmail Privacy Labels, users got to know that the organisation actually shares user's location, ID, and usage data with third-party advertisers. It is also clear that the Email application users data like purchases, usage data, location, contact info, and search history for analytics purposes, product personalization, and basic functionality of the app.

List of all the data collected by the Gmail app

According to the Google privacy labels on Apple App Store, the Gmail app collects various categories of data. However, the organisation also says that if a user feels like changing the privacy settings, they can control it by visiting their Google Account. Below is a list of all the data collected by the organisation based on their mentioned requirements.

For Analytics -

Purchase History

Coarse Location

Email Address

Photos or Videos

Audio Data

Other User Content

User ID

Device ID

Usage Data

Search History

Crash Data

Advertising Data

Performance Data

And Other Data Types, that was not mentioned.

Data collected to personalise Gmail for you include -