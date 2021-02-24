Why Did Fortnite Give 1000 Free V Bucks? Do You Qualify For The Loot Box Settlement?

Fortnite is one of the most popular Battle Royale games in the world, especially because of the interesting rewards and in-game challenges. Developed by Epic Games, the survival game never fails to amaze its players with unique skins and unexpected surprises. Now, many players are getting free Fortnite V Bucks, and that is why many are wondering why did Fortnite give 1000 free V bucks. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Does Gmail app share user data? App's Privacy labels on App Store reveals important details

Why did Fortnite give 1000 free V bucks?

Many players who have the paid version of Fortnite called the Fortnite: Save the World game are receiving 1000 free Fortnite V bucks. As are might be aware that V Bucks are the game's digital currency which is used to buy various things inside the game. However, it has been noted that not every player will be getting the free V Bucks surprise. But, only players who have purchase random loot boxes (boxes inside the game that you buy in exchange for random items) will be eligible for it.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Trophies not showing up? Know complete details

However, everyone is quite curious to know why they are getting the free Fortnite V Buck. According to a report by Engadget, the Fortnite game developer Epic Games: the organisation is doing this “to settle a class-action lawsuit filed against it over loot boxes, as approved by the Superior Court of North Carolina.” The report also mentions that the developer added two new benefits, V-Buck Llamas with X-Ray Llamas, in 2019 in Save the World” and “Rocket League”. These new additions help players to know what is inside the random boxes beforehand. Although the Lawsuit suit settlement is in the US, Epic Games will “make this benefit available to players globally,” according to an official statement.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India, release date and specs: Know details

The developer announced this surprise on its official Fortnite Twitter account. The Tweet read:

“We’re dropping 1000 V-Bucks into the accounts of all players globally who bought a random item Loot Llama in STW before we stopped offering them. No action needed, if you purchased this item you should see the V-Bucks in your account over the next few days.” “We believe players should know upfront what they are paying for when they make in-game purchases. This is why today we only offer X-Ray Llamas that show you the contents before you purchase them in Save the World.”

Also Read | Highway Saathi App download details: The mandatory app for Yamuna Expressway