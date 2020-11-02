AMD 6800 XT Release Date And Pre-order Details: What Is New With The Graphic Cards?

AMD is back with another premium graphic card lineup which is based under the Radeon RX 6000 series. The latest graphic cards are called AMD Radeon RX 6800 and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT respectively. Read below to know details about the AMD 6800 XT release date and AMD 6800 pre-order online details.

When does AMD 6800 XT release?

The first two premium graphics cards which are the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT will be making their way to the market on November 18, 2020. Enthusiasts need to know that these are flagship-level graphic cards that come with a premium price tag. The RX 6800 is priced at $579, whereas the 6800 XT is priced higher at $649. Beyond this, an ultra-premium graphics card titled RX 6900 XT will be releasing on December 8 for $999.

All the graphic cards in this new lineup by AMD have been built upon the latest RDNA 2 architecture. Just as the price, the features of the graphic cards are also top-notch with the inclusion of DirectX Raytracing and Variable rate shading so that gamers on PC can enjoy the best gaming experience to-date. While some users might be skeptical to invest a heavy sum for the graphics unit, it is also important to know that the latest line up of the graphics cards has been bumped up to promise up to 54 percent performance-per-watt as compared to the previous generation of RX 5700 XT cards. Besides this, the latest graphic cards have a similarity to RTX3080 where the GPU has been clocked in and designed to deliver smooth 4K gaming for 60 frames per second.

The DirectX Raytracing support allows the system to showcase real-time and immersive lighting, reflections, and shadows. The Radeon GPU has been decked up furthermore in order to keep speed with the family of Nvidia's RTX cards, however, also confusing the customer between which one to buy. Developers can take this card on a ride where they can tap into the AMD FidelityFX setting in order to balance the framerate and fidelity of the graphics, The RTX 6800 and 6800 XT also adjust in-game shading to boost performances. The new lineup of AMD graphics card will be out on November 18, 2020, no details about the pre-order have been made yet.

