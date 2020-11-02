Joltara Fortnite Skin: What Is Joltara In Fortnite And How To Get It?

Fortnite's Marvel crossover has introduced some of the biggest superheroes and supervillains to the comic fans and gamers around the world. Season 4 of Chapter 2 is fast reaching its conclusion; however, Epic Games continues to bring new content and characters to the battle royale game before the arrival of Galactus for the end of season event. Developers have recently added a new skin named Joltara which is now available for purchase.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 10 XP Coins: All XP Coin Locations On The Map For Season 4, Week 10

What is Joltara in Fortnite?

Jolatra Fortnite skin is one of the popular skins in the battle royale game that comes from the Boundless set. It is a Legendary outfit which was released in the battle royale as part of the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 on September 11, 2020. The Bondless Set comes with a total of 13 cosmetic items which includes the Hunter, Blastoff, Polarity, Backlash, Hypersonic, Wanderlust, Dynamo Dancer, Firebrand, The Mighty Volt, Emoticape, Holo-Back, Phantasmic Pulse, and the Hero's Beacon.

Also Read | Fortnite Season 4 Extended? When Does Fortnite Season 4 End?

How to get Joltara skin?

Fans can purchase the new Joltara Fortnite skin from the Item Shop. The outfit is available for 1,800 V-Bucks. The item was first listed in the Item Shop on September 11 and was available through September 14. It appeared in the Item Shop on November 2 and is currently available for purchase.

In the Fortnite Item shop, all the skins, outfits, weapons and other items are available on a rotation basis. So, make sure that you grab the item before it disappears from the store. To purchase the item, you need to head over to the Fortnite Item Shop and select the Jolatra outfit. Next, you simply need to click on the ‘Purchase Items’ button.

Also Read | Fortnite Witch Shack Locations: How To Complete The Fortnitemares Challenge?

However, before purchasing the item, you need to ensure that you have sufficient V-Bucks. If you don't have enough V-Bucks, you can easily purchase them from the game store by paying real currency. Alternatively, it can also be earned by playing the game and completing a bunch of quests. You can purchase 1000 V-Bucks for $7.99. Epic Games may also offer discounts if you purchase 2500 V-Bucks or more.

Also Read | Fortnite Update 2.91 Patch Notes Address Issues With Party Royale

Image credits: Epic Games