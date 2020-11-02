Genshin Impact Statue Of The Seven Locations: Get All 9 Locations Here

The free-to-play Genshin Impact game launched on September 28, 2020, has been gaining a lot of popularity from its unique take at MMORPG. The action RPG is developed by a renowned developer company miHoYo which is best known for Honkai Impact 3rd. The RPG game is said to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, as soon as the gacha-based game was out, it received a lot of love. In this newly launched MMORPG game, the Statue of the Seven is one of the most interesting elements in the game. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Genshin Impact Statue of the Seven location. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Details about the Genshin Impact Statue of the Seven location

Many people find it quite hard to locate all the locations of the Statue of the Seven in the game. There is a total of nine Genshin Impact Statue of the Seven locations in the map, and all of them are easy to find. However, each specific location is bestowed with the presence of rare materials. Instead of mentioning different locations, we have marked all the 9 Genshin Impact Statue of the Seven locations on the map, have a look.

Image ~ Genshin-impact-map.appsample.com

Importance of the Statue of the Seven

When you reach the location of the statue, they will provide you with important map information.

The Statue of the Seven act as fast travel waypoints.

A player can also change the elemental talents at these statues.

You can trade Oculi for important buffs and rewards.

You can heal all party members as well.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play title that has been released on various platforms including Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4. If you are a Windows PC user, you can easily download the title by visiting the game's official website at the link here. Once you have landed on the page, select 'Windows' to start the download. If you are looking to download the game on a mobile platform, you simply head over to Google Play or the Apple App Store. For PS4 gamers, the game can be downloaded through the PlayStation Store.

