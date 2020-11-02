Fortnite Pickaxe Frenzy: How To Participate In The Tournament?

Australian Fortnite player Lachlan has become the next content creator to enter the popular Fortnite Icon Series. The Fortnite Icon Series was introduced by Epic Games to highlight some of the top creators in the Fortnite community. Lachlan is receiving his own cosmetic set in the game that features a skin, back bling, emote and a pickaxe. The Lachlan Cosmic Set will only arrive in the Fortnite item shop on November 13; however, the gaming company is now allowing fans an opportunity to grab the items before its official release by participating in Fortnite Pickaxe Frenzy tournament.

How to participate in Lachlan Pickaxe Frenzy tournament?

The Lachlan Pickaxe Frenzy tournament is set to begin on Sunday, November 8. If you are looking to enter the tournament, you need to head over to the Complete Tab which can be found in the lobby. From here, you need to click on the 'Lachlan Pickaxe Frenzy Event'. Make sure that you check out the exact timings for your region. Epic Games has confirmed that Lachlan will reveal his Outfit in a stream on November 7 at 6:50 PM EST before the event goes live.

As soon as the event begins, players will only get two hours to complete the tournament where they will be competing in a total of 10 matches. Interestingly, players will only have access to a pickaxe in the tournament. and it will serve as the primary weapon. Players will be tasked with searching for Impulse Grenades, Rusty Cans, Decoy Grenades and Supply Drops in order to protect their squad while taking down the enemies.

In addition, players will have to compete without any shields or healing items in the tournament. However, players will still be able to regenerate their lost health by eliminating opponents or emoting. Apart from this, players should also note that the building material will be capped at 10 for each material.

Kathleen 'Loserfruit' Belsten is another popular Australian Fortnite star who was added as a playable character in the battle royale game. Ninja was the first content creator to receive his own Fortnite skin with the Icon Series earlier this year.

Image credits: Epic Games