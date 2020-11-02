Watch Dogs Legion Strategy Guide; Starter Tips And Tricks For Players

Watch Dogs Legion is one of the most recent and fastest-growing games. The new third-person shooter based in London is a breath of fresh air for the players. This isn’t like any other GTA type game, there are specifics about the game that can get any player confused. Like being able to recruit any NPC from the open-world into the player’s team or the amount of customization a player can do to a specific character. Players have been thinking about the right strategy guide for Watch Dogs Legion.

Watch Dogs Legion Strategy Guide

When getting into a new game, it's sometimes better to have some strategies in hand before diving straight in. This strategy guide for Watch Dogs: Legion will provide some beginner tips and tricks for the player that will help them sail smoothly through the game. Here are some beginner tips and tricks for the players from the Watch Dogs Legion Strategy Guide:

Scan everything you see: One of the major features of the game is recruiting any NPC from the open world. It could be anyone, a guy selling some street food or a business tycoon, so the player should scan every character they see as they don’t know which character with the right skillset could pop up when.

Unlock the Deep Profiler: The deep profiler helps the player get a more detailed scan of the characters and also find potential recruits to their team. These deep scans help the player know the day to day routine of other characters.

Skill Tree: Watch Dogs Legion has a diverse and rich skill tree that requires tech points to upgrade and unlock new gadgets. These tech points are scattered all across the city and the players should keep these as a priority for collection, as the upgrades on the skill tree are shared by all the recruited characters.

Cargo Drones: Cargo Drones are the player's best friend. They allow the player to climb on them and maneuver through the city with ease. Players can scout enemies with the help of the cargo drones and also reach faraway places with ease.

Recruits with Uniforms: Players should try recruiting other characters that have uniforms. These uniformed characters allow access to places without raising any sort of alarm, which helps the player pass undetected.

Doctor and Police: The players should recruit a paramedic and a cop in the game. The Cop will provide a strength buff for other characters and the paramedic will help the characters that are resting, heal faster.

