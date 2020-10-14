Apple AirPods Standard Wired Edition To Go On Sale At $115 On Amazon

The tech giant Apple has been a talk of the town ever since the launch of their latest lineup of iPhone 12s which won't infamously not be including a charging brick and a cable. The move to not include a charging cable has already become subject to many memes doing the rounds on the internet. However, if users are in the market to enter the Apple Ecosystem by getting their hands on the latest iPhone, they will preferably need to buy AirPods too. During the Amazon Prime Day in the USA, Apple AirPods are being offered at a low price of $115 (along with a charging cable).

Apple AirPods with a wired charger

Apple's AirPods have to some extent transformed into a style statement besides just being an accessory. With Amazon Prime Day in the states, users can get their hands on the standard AirPods for a price of $115 for the wired charger variant. This means, if users are excited to buy an iPhone 12 but will have to buy extra MagSafe accessories to charge their device, can simply buy the accessory they would anyways require to enjoy their music wirelessly and also score a charging cable for no extra price. This is a $45 discount from the standard price of the AirPods, allowing users to get extra discount while buying them.

Image courtesy - Apple official website

AirPods have revolutionized the audio market substantially with many companies coming up with their version of wired earphones, following Apple's suite. The device comes with an H1 chipset, which allows users to easily switch between their iPhone, iPad, and/or Macs. The feature has been tweaked furthermore with the introduction of iOS 14 recently which makes the transition between different Apple devices even smoother.

Apple claims that the AirPods provide 5 hours of listening time on a single charge and have a capability of lasting more than 24 hours along with their charging case. This claim has been proven true by many tech YouTube channels and bloggers around the world. Users need to know that the standard AirPods come with a wired charging cable and not a wireless charging dock.

