'Not IPhone 12' Say Netizens On Apple's Latest As 'kidney' Memes Surface On Expected Lines

Apple loyalists gear up for the technology giant’s new releases with excitement and it was not different as the company launched iPhone 12 and its variants on Tuesday. However, the unveiling did not spark much interest in netizens as they trolled the phone for its similarities to earlier versions. This is apart from the usual complaint, its high prices, as memes flooded social media.

iPhone 12 launch trolled by netizens

A common grouse among those who were excited for the launch was that iPhone 12 was hardly different from the previous iPhone 11, similar camera features being one of the factors. Netizens created memes to state that iPhone 10, 11 and 12 all looked alike. Some even compared the phone to iPhone 5 over its thickness, and that the device was a result if ‘iPhone 5 and iPhone 11 had a child.’ A meme was from Munnabhai MBBS asking if it was really the iPhone 12, and some said it was 'not iPhone 12.'

IPhone 10, IPhone 11 and IPhone 12. pic.twitter.com/arCocfjdIb — Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) October 14, 2020

The iPhone 12 looking like if the iPhone 5 and 11 had a child. pic.twitter.com/reTPEogWHX — Betafone.com (@BetaFone) October 14, 2020

Y'all are lying.. this CANNOT be the iphone 12.. how're y'all gonna get the same phone for basically 3 years straight 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qS7OikwhIW — Josephh_ (@josephh_ttv) October 14, 2020

Iphone 11 - charger= iphone 12 pic.twitter.com/q3gNrlwASQ — Mahmoud Khaled 👨‍⚕️💉 (@Mahmoud40419481) October 14, 2020

Steve Jobs must be turning in his grave. iPhone 12 lookin real suspect pic.twitter.com/eueq97rV9x — Saul Ponce (@datfoosaul) October 14, 2020

iPhone 12 launch with same 3 camera



iPhone fans: (more than 2 kidney) pic.twitter.com/lJRu6FzGFW — Anand Chaudhary (@bonusforyu) October 14, 2020

iPhone 12: Please can I copy off your work ?



iPhone 5: Sure! Just change it up a little bit so it won’t look the same. #EndSARS #EndSWAT pic.twitter.com/CHyRrFdXeX — iDope Sarcastic 🇳🇬 (@Tweet_idope) October 14, 2020

This is apart from the usual steep prices that one has to splurge on it. Common memes werw about being able to afford it only after sell one’s kidneys with iPhone 12 price likely to start from over USD 799 or around Rs 60,000 range.

New iphone 12 launched pic.twitter.com/Mlu6OkXvRf — qimiiy (@quimiamdan) October 14, 2020

Payment method im gonna use to buy Iphone 12 pic.twitter.com/nEYNs8ZoPS — sussek ‏𖣔 (@saiko690) October 14, 2020

2016 iPhone 7: No headphone jack.



2017 iPhone X: No home button.



2020 iPhone 12: No headphones, no charger.



2021: no iPhone in the box?



Price: “Give me your kidney and get the iPhone12”#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/U4RJk5igPz — Khalil (@khaliller) October 14, 2020

I'll tell you what, money cannot buy happiness but money can buy iPhone 12 pro. Heh. Does anyone needs a kidney? Do dm me okay haha. pic.twitter.com/WTaHQQ3fIa — nuna (@wallflower25_) October 14, 2020

*Xbox Series X, iPhone 12, and the PS5 all release within 2 weeks of each other*



My bank account: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZIH9sBH4Qu — Bushra (@BushraHashmi__) October 14, 2020

iPhone 12 and more

Apart from iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone Pro Max were also launched at the virtual Apple event held at Apple Park in California. The pre-orders for iPhone 12 are scheduled to commence on October 16, and shipping from October 23 onwards. iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will begin on November 6, with shipping starting a week later.

