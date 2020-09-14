Apple Time Flies Event 2020 Details; What To Expect From The Apple Event?

The company behind the creation of some of the most incredible technological gadgets in the world, Apple is all set to announce its recent releases. The organisation is going to keep an online event in which it will announce some of the major upcoming models of Mac, iPhone, AirPods, and smartwatch. After a long wait, fans are finally going to get a first look at the upcoming gadgets by this American company and this is why many are searching for details related to the event. If you are wondering about the Apple Event 2020 date, time and expected products to be launched, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Apple Time Flies Event 2020 date and time

Just like every year, Apple is going to announce its upcoming release in September. The company has marked the date on September 15, 2020. In a recent Tweet, Apple asked its fans to join in the event at exact 10 AM PDT i.e. 10:30 PM IST. You can start watching the Apple Event Live on Apple.com official website.

Join us for a special #AppleEvent. Watch on September 15 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.



Watch on https://t.co/tkb3KTIxTd. — Apple (@Apple) September 8, 2020

Apple expected product releases

According to many leaks and predictions that have been covered in recent days, Apple is going to announce two Apple watches (or at least one), four iPhone models, a new iPad Air headphones, and a new HomePod. Apart from this, the tech giant might also reveal its first launch, the first in-house designed CPU for Mac with Apple Silicon this year. We also expect that the American company might also present its fans with iOS 14, macOS Big Sur and iPadOS 14.

Upcoming Apple watches

Apple is expected to reveal two brand new smartwatches in the Apple Time Flies Event. In this Apple Event 2020, one of the watches is going to be the successor to the Series 5 and the other is said to be a cheaper alternative which will compete with Fitbit in the market.

New iPad Air

The new iPad Air is certainly one of the biggest releases because it is going to bring forth Apple fans with AirPods-branded over-ear headphones. However, as per Jon Prosser, a popular Apple product leaker and YouTuber, the over-ear headphones from Apple will be called AirPods Studio.

iPhone 12 series

We are not expecting Apple to launch any of the four upcoming iPhone 12 models due to the recent news of its delay. As per several leaks and Apple CFO Luca Maestri, iPhone 12 will not be launched in September as it is delayed "for a few weeks." The iPhone 12 models will be released in phases and the high-end models might get launched in early 2020.

