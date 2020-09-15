Apple Event Time In UK: How To Watch Apple 'Time Flies' Event?

The Apple 'Time Flies' event is all set to take place soon and fans are unable to hold their curiosity. The online event will announce some of the major upcoming models of Mac, iPhone, AirPods, and smartwatch. After a long wait, fans are finally going to get a first look at the upcoming gadgets by this American company and this is why many are searching for details related to the event. If you are wondering about the Apple Event Time in UK date, time and expected products to be launched, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Apple Event Time in the UK

Just like every year, Apple is going to announce its upcoming release in September. The company has marked the date on September 15, 2020. In a recent Tweet, Apple asked its fans to join in the event at exactly 10 AM PDT i.e. 6:00 PM in UK time. You can start watching the Apple Event Live on Apple.com official website.

How to watch the Apple event?

Apple expected product releases in Time Flies Event 2020

According to many leaks and predictions that have been covered in recent days, Apple is going to announce two Apple watches (or at least one), four iPhone models, a new iPad Air headphones, and a new HomePod. Apart from this, the tech giant might also reveal its first launch, the first in-house designed CPU for Mac with Apple Silicon this year. We also expect that the American company might also present its fans with iOS 14, macOS Big Sur and iPadOS 14.

iPhone 12 series delayed by Apple

We are not expecting Apple to launch any of the four upcoming iPhone 12 models due to the recent news of its delay. As per several leaks and Apple CFO Luca Maestri, iPhone 12 will not be launched in September as it is delayed "for a few weeks." The iPhone 12 models will be released in phases and the high-end models might get launched in early 2020.

