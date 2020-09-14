How To Check Vi Data Balance? Learn To Check Your Vi Net Balance Here

Vodafone Idea rebranding to Vi has been making a lot of news and it is one of the major announcements of the year by the organisation. With the tagline of "Together for Tomorrow" gives out a perfect impression about a futuristic approach. However, due to rebranding, many users are quite confused about how to check Vi data balance. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to check Vi data balance?

Many Vodafone Idea customers find themselves quite confused as they are unable to understand how to check their data balance after the organisations rebranded themselves as Vi. However, the process remains the same and users can easily check their data balances through two simple processes, as mentioned in the official site of MyVi.in. Below you will find out all the details about checking Vi data balance.

How to check data balance on My Vi app?

Go to your PlayStore or App Store application on your android or iOS smartphone and download the My Vi application.

Here you need to add your phone number which will link it to your Vi account.

Now you will be able to see your Vi data balance, recharge history, recharge plans and much more.

How to check data balance without My Vi app?

To check data balance on your Vi SIM card, all you need to do is open your Phone Log.

Now, dial Vi number *111# and choose the relevant option to check your Vi data balance.

Popular Vi plans

647 pack - 1.5GB / day data, Unlimited Local & STD Calls with National Roaming, Free Local & STD SMS, 84 days validity and Free Home delivery

297pack - 1.5GB / day data, Unlimited Local & STD Calls with National Roaming, Free Local & STD SMS, 28 days validity and Free Home delivery

Vi 699 plan - 2 GB + 2 GB data / day i.e. 4 GB daily with a validity of 84 days. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Promo Image ~ MyVi.in

