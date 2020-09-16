Apple Watch SE Features And Release Date: How Much Will Apple Watch SE Cost?

Apple has announced the new Apple Watch SE at the recently held ‘Time Flies’ virtual event. The wearable was unveiled as an affordable version of the pricier Apple Watch 6, which is an upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 5. So, let us quickly check out its features, pre-order and pricing details.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M51 Is "India's 1st 7000mAh Phone"; Details About Specs, Price And More

Apple Watch SE features

The new Apple Watch SE comes with a lot of interesting features that have been packed into a modern design. The wearable comes with an advanced Retina display, offering plenty of important details that can be accessed right through the user’s wrist. The Apple Watch SE also comes with the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter that you can find on its pricier sibling. It also comes with the latest microphone and motion sensors. In addition, the device also offers a range of health and safety functionalities such as fall detection, international emergency calling, the Noise app, and Emergency SOS.

Just like Apple Watch 6, the Watch SE device runs on watchOS 7 out-of-the-box, which will allow the wearer to benefit from a number of useful features such as the Family Setup, automatic handwashing detection, sleep tracking, and a lot more. The Apple Watch SE will be available in three cases including Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

Also Read | LG Wing Release Date, Price, Availability, Specifications And Features

Apple Watch SE release date

The Apple Watch SE has been announced, however, the shipment will only begin on Friday, September 18. People who are interested in buying the new Apple Watch SE can pre-order it right now from the Apple Store.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 6 Vs Apple Watch SE: Specs, Price, Release Date & Pre-orders

Apple Watch SE price

Similar to Apple Watch 6, the Apple Watch SE will also be available in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm model will retail for $279, while the 44mm model will cost $309 for the GPS variants. If you go for Cellular connectivity, the price will go up to $329 for the 40mm model and $359 for the 44mm version.

In India, the Apple Watch SE will have a starting price of ₹29,900 for the GPS version, while the cellular variant will start at ₹33,900.

Also Read | Google Doodle Honours All Frontline Workers Battling Coronavirus Pandemic

Image credits: Apple