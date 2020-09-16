Apple Watch Series 6 Vs Apple Watch Series 5: Specs, Price And More

With powerful features and beautiful design, Apple Watch Series 6 has finally been unveiled by the American company in the Time Flies Event. Apple Watch Series 6 is packed with several alluring innovations such as the much-awaited Blood Oxygen Saturation, Solo Loop and much more. While the newly launched Apple Watch is making fans go crazy, many have already started comparing it with the previously launched Apple Watch Series 5 specifications and price. If you have been wondering about Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch Series 5, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6 specifications and features

In the previous years, Apple Watches have played an important role in shaping the designs and features of many futuristic smartwatches under the Watch Series lineup. The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in four distinct colours and designs such as the new Blue Aluminium case, Classic Gold stainless steel finish, a new grey-black stainless steel called Graphite, and the mesmerising and first-ever (PRODUCT) Red Apple Watch. The Series 6 smartwatch comes in 40mm and 44mm case options.

Also Read | Apple Event Live Blog: Apple Watch updates rule 'Time Flies' Day 1, iOS 14 out tomorrow

Apart from this, the Apple Watch Series 6 features an always-on Retina display with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. The newly launched Apple smartwatch is first in the lineup to host an ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and the U1 chip that enable connectivity using radio waves in a short-range. With a resolution of 324x394 pixels, the Series 6 smartwatch is said to provide 18 hours of battery life to its users. However, one of the major USP's of Apple Watch Series 6 is that it is powered by a new Apple S6 SiP and offers many alluring features such as Blood Oxygen Saturation measurement, detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and it can also provide an electrocardiogram (ECG) report.

Also Read | iPhone 12 leaks: Apple may push iPhone 12 Pro launch date further; Know details

Apple Watch Series 6 price

Apple Watch Series 6 price for the GPS variant starts at Rs. 40,900 whereas the same variant costs $399 in the USA. On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) option costs Rs. 49,900 in India and $499 in the USA.

Apple Watch Series 6 release date

The Apple Watch Series 6 release date is said to be on September 18, 2020. The pre-orders have begun and users can start doing it from Apple.com or Apple TV app. Nevertheless, in India, it still shows "coming soon" on the site.

Apple Watch Series 5 specifications and features

Apple Watch Series 5 is powered by Apple S5 processor whereas the company claims Apple Watch Series 6's new Apple S6 SiP is two times faster than it. Nevertheless, Apple Watch Series 5 also comes with an Always-On Retina display, ECG app, Electrical and optical heart sensors, Emergency SOS, and much more.

Also Read | Apple Face mask comes with three-layer protection; Who all can use it?

Apple Watch Series 5 price

Apple Watch Series 5 price for the GPS variant starts at Rs. 40,900 on Amazon.in. On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) option costs Rs. 49,900 on Amazon. The price is quite similar to the newly launched Apple Watch Series 6

Prromo Image ~ Apple YouTube Channel

Also Read | iPhone 12 leaks reveal Apple’s surprise hardware upgrade, know details